NFL Fans React to Cam Ward's Madden Rating: 'An Absolute Joke'
Madden 26 released its ratings for the NFL's rookies on Wednesday afternoon—and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward fell curiously low on that list.
To be fair, his 72 rating isn't that much lower than first-year QBs of seasons past; Caleb Williams notched a 76 last year, while Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye earned 74s. JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, meanwhile, all fell between 70 and 71. Ward's 72 is also the highest of this year's QB crop, beating out Jaxson Dart (68), Tyler Shough (68), Shedeur Sanders (67) and Dillon Gabriel (66).
But he sits behind other top rookie prospects, like Travis Hunter (84), Ashton Jeanty (83) and Cam Skattebo (73), the last of whom went in the fourth round of the draft. Ward didn't even crack the rookie top 10. For a guy who was the first pick off the board, wouldn't you think he might outrank those guys on the Madden scale?
Others, including Robert Griffin III, certainly think so.
The good news is Madden is not real life; it takes its cues from the game, sure, but Ward has a whole season to show the game's top brass what he's made of, especially with Will Levis out with a shoulder injury. Plus, the quarterback seemed to predict he'd fall in this range, anyway. So hopefully, he's not too pressed about it.