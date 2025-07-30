Titans' Brian Callahan Shares Update on Will Levis After QB's Shoulder Surgery
The Titans' plans at quarterback became a lot clearer last week when it was revealed that 2024 starter Will Levis had elected to undergo surgery on his throwing arm. He is now out for the season.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, head coach Brian Callahan offered a brief update on how Levis is doing post-operating table.
"I texted him yesterday," Callahan told the room. "Said everything went well. He was pretty fresh out of surgery, so you know how that goes sometimes. But everything was great. ... He's good, he seemed in good spirits and it sounds like everything went well."
Though Levis is expected to return for 2026, his future is certainly a bit murky after the Titans drafted Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick of the NFL draft.
In the spring, the team's general manager Mike Borgonzi declined to identify a QB1 before OTAs, minicamp, etc. But it stands to reason that Ward will soon take over with Levis out. Indeed, the young standout took all of the first-team reps at training camp last week.
We'll find out for sure come Week 1, but for now, Ward definitely seems like the logical choice.