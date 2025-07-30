SI

Titans' Brian Callahan Shares Update on Will Levis After QB's Shoulder Surgery

Levis elected to undergo the procedure.

Brigid Kennedy

Levis threw for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his 2024-25 campaign.
Levis threw for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his 2024-25 campaign. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Titans' plans at quarterback became a lot clearer last week when it was revealed that 2024 starter Will Levis had elected to undergo surgery on his throwing arm. He is now out for the season.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, head coach Brian Callahan offered a brief update on how Levis is doing post-operating table.

"I texted him yesterday," Callahan told the room. "Said everything went well. He was pretty fresh out of surgery, so you know how that goes sometimes. But everything was great. ... He's good, he seemed in good spirits and it sounds like everything went well."

Though Levis is expected to return for 2026, his future is certainly a bit murky after the Titans drafted Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick of the NFL draft.

In the spring, the team's general manager Mike Borgonzi declined to identify a QB1 before OTAs, minicamp, etc. But it stands to reason that Ward will soon take over with Levis out. Indeed, the young standout took all of the first-team reps at training camp last week.

We'll find out for sure come Week 1, but for now, Ward definitely seems like the logical choice.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL