NFL Fans Up in Arms Over Costly Packers' Fumble Call in Wild Card vs. Eagles
If you're a Green Bay Packers fan, Sunday's wild-card matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles did not get off to a great start.
After Green Bay's Keisean Nixon fumbled on the opening kickoff, the Birds recovered the ball and converted the turnover into a touchdown on the subsequent drive. Not even two minutes into the game, the Eagles were up 7–0.
But not everyone is convinced Philadelphia did recover the ball.
Online, plenty of fans have cried foul, arguing Nixon clearly had regained control of the ball, and the officials just majorly gouged the Pack. Rewatching the play from above, you can certainly see why they're upset—from that angle, it seems totally plausible that Green Bay should have kept possession. Not only that, but fans are also claiming that the fumble was caused by a helmet-to-helmet tackle that refs also failed to flag.
Check that out below:
Alas, the call is the call. And the only thing anyone can do at that point is complain on social media. Here are a few of those reactions:
Even Green Bay wideout Christian Watson's father, Tazin Wajid Wajed, joined in the chorus.
We'll see if Green Bay can come back from this. If they don't, we'll definitely be hearing about this moment for a while.