NFL Fans React to Sauce Gardner Struggling to Compliment Daniel Jones

Gardner tried to be diplomatic about Jones's play but struggled.

Ryan Phillips

Florham Park, NJ -- July 27, 2024 -- Head coach Robert Salem and cornerback Sauce Gardner during New York Jets training camp this morning.
Florham Park, NJ -- July 27, 2024 -- Head coach Robert Salem and cornerback Sauce Gardner during New York Jets training camp this morning. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
NFL fans are loving Sauce Gardner's struggle to describe playing against Daniel Jones.

The New York Jets faced the New York Giants in a joint scrimmage on Wednesday, and Gardner asked what it was like playing against the Giants' quarterback. The superstar cornerback, who is rarely short on words, really had a tough time trying to describe what facing Jones was like. Fans are loving it.

Video of Gardner's answer is below.

Fans were quick to react to what he had to say. Or, more accurately, what he didn't say.

In his first two NFL seasons, Gardner was named first-team All-Pro. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 and has made two Pro Bowls. Daniel Jones is, well, Daniel Jones. He had three mediocre seasons after the Giants selected him with the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, then managed to have a good year in 2022 and was given a big contract.

Armed with that four-year, $160 million deal, Jones struggled mightily in 2023. He dealt with a neck injury early, then tore the ACL in his right knee in Week 9. When on the field, he was not good. He finished the season having completed 67.5% of his passes for 909 yards, with two touchdowns and six interceptions. The Giants went 1-5 in games he started. His passer rating (70.5) and QBR (36.3) were both career lows.

I think anyone would struggled trying to say something nice about the way Jones plays. Gardner tried to be diplomatic about it and fans noticed.

