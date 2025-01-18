SI

NFL Fans Rip Refs After Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Benefit From Questionable Call

Karl Rasmussen

Houston Texans edge Will Anderson Jr. hits Patrick Mahomes
Houston Texans edge Will Anderson Jr. hits Patrick Mahomes / Screenshot via Adam Schefter
The Kansas City Chiefs were beneficiaries of a questionable decision from referees during the first quarter which enabled them to extend their drive and eventually tack on three points against the Houston Texans.

After what appeared to be a clean and legal hit from Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. on Patrick Mahomes, officials tossed their flags and penalized Anderson for roughing the passer. That awarded the Chiefs a free first down, erasing what would've been a fourth-and-long.

Even announcer Troy Aikman wasn't convinced that a flag was warranted there, but it wasn't a reviewable play. The Chiefs scored a field goal seven plays later, giving them a 6–3 lead.

Fans have been skeptical about the amount of generous calls that have gone in favor of Kansas City throughout the year. Naturally, when a controversial decision from referees benefitted the Chiefs in their first playoff game of the year, those skeptics made themselves heard.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

