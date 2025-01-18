NFL Fans Rip Refs After Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Benefit From Questionable Call
The Kansas City Chiefs were beneficiaries of a questionable decision from referees during the first quarter which enabled them to extend their drive and eventually tack on three points against the Houston Texans.
After what appeared to be a clean and legal hit from Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. on Patrick Mahomes, officials tossed their flags and penalized Anderson for roughing the passer. That awarded the Chiefs a free first down, erasing what would've been a fourth-and-long.
Even announcer Troy Aikman wasn't convinced that a flag was warranted there, but it wasn't a reviewable play. The Chiefs scored a field goal seven plays later, giving them a 6–3 lead.
Fans have been skeptical about the amount of generous calls that have gone in favor of Kansas City throughout the year. Naturally, when a controversial decision from referees benefitted the Chiefs in their first playoff game of the year, those skeptics made themselves heard.