NFL Fans Roast Browns for Taking Shedeur Sanders Off Field on Failed Two-Point Play
Although the Browns were this close to tying their game vs. the Titans and potentially grabbing a much-needed win on Sunday afternoon, the team ultimately blew their chance at extra time on a botched two-point conversion attempt that involved taking Sanders off the field.
Rather than put the ball in the hands of the former Colorado QB (who was having an excellent game, mind you), the Browns opted to have freshman running back Quinshon Judkins take the snap in the Wildcat formation, something they have done at other times this season. But Judkins couldn’t convert, appearing to miss his chance to pitch to a teammate before ultimately throwing the ball right into the waiting hands of a Titans defender. Tennessee would win, 31-29.
Considering how well Sanders had played up until that point, onlookers had much to say about the coach's decision to remove the rookie from the contest in such an important moment.
Take a peek at some of that immediate reaction below:
For what it's worth, the Browns have taken Sanders off the field for a Wildcat play at the goal-line as recently as Week 12 vs. the Raiders. And had the play gone right on Sunday, as it did in that instance vs. Vegas, we might not be having this conversation. But it failed, and the public clearly believes the rookie deserved a chance to win the game himself after such a strong performance under center.
Speaking to reporters after the fact, Stafanski said he thought there were some "really, really, really good moments " in Sanders's game on Sunday, and that the failed two-point conversion is "on me."
"If I'm out there any play, you know I wish I would always have the ball in my hands," Sanders added of the moment. "But that's not what football is. Sometimes you gotta run the ball. Sometimes you gotta kick a field goal. That's the game. The most important thing is the ball. So in any situation, of course, you would want to. I know we practiced something, and we executed it in practice, and we just didn't seem to this day. So I would never go against what the call was."
Despite the loss, the fifth-round pick finished Sunday's contest with 364 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception in just his third career start. Sanders and the Browns will travel to Chicago to play the Bears next weekend.