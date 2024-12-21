NFL Fans Urged Russell Wilson to Slide After Steelers QB Took Massive Hit vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson coughed up the football after taking a massive hit from Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington during the first half of Saturday's game.
Wilson, perhaps running a bit recklessly as he tried to make a big play, opted against sliding and ran straight into Washington, who did not hesitate to light him up with a devastating tackle.
Wilson got himself into open space with a nice run on second down, but rather than slide inside the 5-yard line, the veteran quarterback seemed determined to try to fight for six points. Washington took him down with a brutal hit to the midsection that saw the football pop free. Baltimore was able to recover the ball, making Wilson's decision to stay upright and absorb the hit from Washington even more costly.
Fans on social media weren't too thrilled with Wilson's decision-making, particularly for putting himself in harm's way like that, and they were pleading with the 36-year-old to get down and slide in those situations.