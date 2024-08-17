NFL Fans Were in Awe Over Caleb Williams' Stunning Pass to Rome Odunze
The Chicago Bears' rookie tandem of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze looks as if it will be a big problem for opposing defenses in 2024.
The pair took the field for a first taste of preseason action on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it didn't take long for them to link up on a highlight-reel play.
Williams showed off his tremendous awareness in order to scramble out of a collapsing pocket before rolling left and throwing an absolute bomb across his body to Odunze. The throw was perfect, as he dropped it right in the bucket for the wide receiver—who made an impressive catch to complete the play.
Chicago used two first round picks in order to bring that duo to town, and they offered a glimpse of what they can do during the jaw-dropping play on Saturday.
Football fans were mesmerized by Williams's throw, which could not have been placed better if he were standing comfortably in the pocket and not facing any pressure. Social media was abuzz after the play, as fans offered major praise to the pair of Bears rookies.