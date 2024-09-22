NFL Fans Were Bewildered After Dak Prescott Avoided Seemingly Obvious Penalty
On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys were backed up against their own goal line against the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 3 matchup. Dak Prescott dropped back to pass and was swarmed by Ravens defenders. As he was going down in the end zone, Prescott desperately flung the football forward in a last-ditch effort to avoid a safety. The ball was caught by guard Tyler Smith, who was immediately tackled.
While it was somewhat amusing the football world immediately assumed Prescott was not successful and the Cowboys would be flagged, leading to a safety. So when that didn't happen, everybody was surprised. The referees instead penalized Smith for illegal touching and Dallas punted.
The bizarre sequence didn't go unnoticed by NFL fans, who were all confused by Prescott getting away with it.
Be prepared to see this again because NFL teams are always watching. If the referees are going to let Prescott get away with that quarterbacks will be trained to fling the ball to the nearest lineman. Better to take a flag than lose two points.
It's more likely this was a mistake that will be corrected by someone in the coming days. Not that it'll make the Ravens feel any better about it, win or lose.