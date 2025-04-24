NFL Fans Were So Disappointed by First Draft Day Trade Between Texans, Browns
The 2025 NFL draft is finally here, and with it comes the rollercoaster of emotions fans will inevitably feel when their team makes their first pick.
The NFL draft, which is held in Green Bay this year, doesn't officially get underway until 8 p.m. ET, but the good news for eager and anxious football fans is that there's already been a trade! The bad news is that the actual details of the trade were, to put it lightly, a bore.
NFL fans eagerly opened their X accounts on Thursday evening to a notification from NFL insider Ian Rapoport likely hoping to see a big-name swap, but alas, they were left severely disappointed.
The first trade of the 2025 NFL draft involved the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns exchanging a smattering of late round picks, according to Rapoport. The Texans sent their 2025 fifth-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for two 2025 sixth-round picks and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Not exactly the kind of deal that knocks your socks off.
Fans shared their largely unimpressed reactions on social media: