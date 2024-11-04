NFL Fans Were Stunned After Geno Smith Threw Horrendous Pick Six Late vs. Rams
The Seattle Seahawks were looking to take a late lead against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening, but an egregious errant throw from Geno Smith dramatically changed the game.
After scanning the field and failing to find an open man, Smith began to feel the pressure from the Rams' defense. Rather than take a sack, the Seahawks quarterback tossed up a prayer into the end zone, only for Kamren Kinchens to snag it out of the air.
Kinchens took it all the way back for an incredible 103-yard interception return, giving the Rams a 20–13 lead at a point where it looked more likely they'd be giving up the lead to Seattle. Kinchens's 103-yard defensive touchdown was the longest play of the NFL season.
It was certainly a questionable decision from Smith to throw the pass, with none of his receivers even close to where the ball ended up. NFL fans on social media were also bewildered by the throw from Smith.
After the costly pick-six, Smith was granted another chance with great field position after the special teams unit blocked a punt. Unfortunately, his next throw wasn't a good one either, as he once again threw it into the hands of Kinchens for another interception.