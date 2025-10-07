NFL Fines Jerry Jones After He 'Accidentally' Flipped Fans Off During Cowboys Win
The NFL is fining Cowboys owner Jerry Jones $250,000 after seemingly using the middle finger toward fans during Sunday's 37-22 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.
There's a chance Jones will appeal the fine.
Jones since said that he did not intentionally mean to flip anyone off and called the moment "unfortunate." The owner said the moment was "inadvertent" as he was trying to give a thumbs up after the Cowboys scored a touchdown. He also noted that the finger was motioned towards Cowboys fans as there were no Jets fans around him. It was originally suspected that Jones was flipping off Jets fans to rub the win in their faces.
His intention was a thumbs up, so flipping the bird was purely "accidental," Jones said.
It remains to be seen if Jones pays up or if he makes an appeal that is accepted.