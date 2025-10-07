SI

NFL Fines Jerry Jones After He 'Accidentally' Flipped Fans Off During Cowboys Win

The Dallas owner will pay a hefty fine.

Madison Williams

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was fined by the NFL $250,000 for flipping off fans during a game.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was fined by the NFL $250,000 for flipping off fans during a game. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL is fining Cowboys owner Jerry Jones $250,000 after seemingly using the middle finger toward fans during Sunday's 37-22 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

There's a chance Jones will appeal the fine.

Jones since said that he did not intentionally mean to flip anyone off and called the moment "unfortunate." The owner said the moment was "inadvertent" as he was trying to give a thumbs up after the Cowboys scored a touchdown. He also noted that the finger was motioned towards Cowboys fans as there were no Jets fans around him. It was originally suspected that Jones was flipping off Jets fans to rub the win in their faces.

His intention was a thumbs up, so flipping the bird was purely "accidental," Jones said.

It remains to be seen if Jones pays up or if he makes an appeal that is accepted.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL