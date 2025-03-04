NFL Free Agency 2025: Top Three Landing Spots for Zack Baun
Last season, few players rose to prominence from the shadows of obscurity more than Zack Baun.
In 2023, Baun was a linebacker on the New Orleans Saints, languishing on a bad team with stars far better-known surrounding him. One year later, Baun was in the middle of the league’s best defense, earning first-team All-Pro honors, and helping the Philadelphia Eagles win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.
In the postseason, Baun shined with 33 total tackles and two interceptions, both figures leading all playoff performers. And in Super Bowl LIX, Baun had a diving interception of Patrick Mahomes, helping Philadelphia build a 24–0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, he once again finds himself a free agent, potentially looking for his third home in as many seasons. Considering all the factors, here are the three best fits for the 28-year-old’s services.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
How could it be anywhere but with the Eagles and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio? Fangio is a wizard and has been known to be excellent at developing young talent. He did the same with Baun, who had career-highs in tackles (151), sacks (3.5), quarterback hits (5), tackles for loss (11) and passes defensed (4). He also forced five fumbles after forcing zero across four years with New Orleans.
Although the Eagles have some tough calls to make in free agency, including whether to bring back edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams, losing Baun would be significant. Yes, he benefits from playing behind the tandem of Williams and Jalen Carter, but he also proved a rangy asset in coverage, something Philadelphia had long missed from its second level.
2. Denver Broncos
If the Broncos want to keep ascending in the AFC, they need to fix their offense. But while that should be the main objective in the MIle High City this offseason, Denver can’t forget to shore up its linebackers, either.
Baun would go a long way in making the Broncos’ defense elite for a second consecutive year. The unit has excellent pass rushers in Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper and Zach Allen; and the secondary is led by the terrific corner tandem of Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss, with the former winning Defensive Player of the Year. Still, there was a weakness in the middle, something Buan would immediately erase.
3. Washington Commanders
If the Commanders decide to move off veteran inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, the smart choice could be landing Baun to lead coach Dan Quinn’s defense.
Baun is young enough to be the heart of Washington’s defense in some prime contention years, giving Quinn someone to depend upon while building around him with the slew of cap space that comes with having star quarterback Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal.
Considering the Commanders are sitting with the sixth-most cap space in the league at $64 million, there’s no reason not to be aggressive this offseason. They’d be wise to make a play for Baun on a multi-year deal, giving themselves stability on the interior.