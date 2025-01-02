SI

NFL Reveals Full 2025 Pro Bowl Rosters

Our first look at the Pro Bowl honors handed out to the top performers of the 2024 season.

Liam McKeone

Josh Allen
Josh Allen

As the end of the 2024 NFL season nears the rollout of the year's awards will begin. First up is the NFL Pro Bowl, held in Orlando, FL. in the week between the championship games and the Super Bowl.

Each year, a full complement of players at each position from each conference are selected as Pro Bowl nominees. Some positions are more well-represented than others; three quarterbacks from the AFC and NFC are chosen each year, for example, but only two tight ends are selected from each conference.

The idea behind the Pro Bowl when it started officially back in 1951 was to put on an All-Star game between the best players each conference had to offer. In recent years, however, the NFL has been forced to change the format as the players pushed back on going full-throttle in an exhibition game. Nevertheless, a Pro Bowl nomination is an honor for these players and one of the many factors considered when weighing Hall of Fame cases and other all-time discussions.

Without further ado, here are the 2025 Pro Bowl teams.

Pro Bowl Rosters 2025

AFC

Here's the full AFC Pro Bowl roster.

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills

QB

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals

QB

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens

QB

Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals

WR

Nico Collins

Houston Texans

WR

Zay Flowers

Baltimore Ravens

WR

Jerry Jeudy

Cleveland Browns

WR

Derrick Henry

Baltimore Ravens

RB

Joe Mixon

Houston Texans

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts

RB

Patrick Ricard

Baltimore Ravens

FB

Brock Bowers

Las Vegas Raiders

TE

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs

TE

Dion Dawkins

Buffalo Bills

T

Rayshawn Slater

Los Angeles Chargers

T

Laremy Tunsil

Houston Texans

T

Quenton Nelson

Indianapolis Colts

G

Trey Smith

Kansas City Chiefs

G

Joe Thuney

Kansas City Chiefs

G

Creed Humphrey

Kansas City Chiefs

C

Tyler Lindenbaum

Baltimore Ravens

C

Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders

DE

Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns

DE

Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals

DE

Cameron Heyward

Pittsburgh Steelers

DL

Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs

DL

Nnamdi Madubuike

Baltimore Ravens

DL

Nik Bonitto

Denver Broncos

OLB

Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers

OLB

T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers

OLB

Zaire Franklin

Indianapolis Colts

ILB

Roquan Smith

Baltimore Ravens

ILB

Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore Ravens

CB

Derek Stingley Jr.

Houston Texans

CB

Pat Surtain II

Denver Broncos

CB

Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns

CB

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Pittsburgh Steelers

FS

Kyle Hamilton

Baltimore Ravens

SS

Derwin James

Los Angeles Chargers

SS

Logan Cooke

Jacksonville Jaguars

P

Chris Boswell

Pittsburgh Steelers

K

Ross Matiscik

Jacksonville Jaguars

LS

Marvin Mims Jr.

Denver Broncos

RETURN

Brenden Schooler

New England Patriots

SPECIAL TEAMS

NFC

And here is the full NFC Pro Bowl roster for 2025.

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders

QB

Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings

QB

Jared Goff

Detroit Lions

QB

Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings

WR

CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys

WR

Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders

WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions

WR

Saquon Barkely

Philadelphia Eagles

RB

Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions

RB

Josh Jacobs

Green Bay Packers

RB

Kyle Juszcyzk

San Francisco 49ers

FB

George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers

TE

Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals

TE

Lane Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles

T

Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions

T

Tristian Wirfs

Tamp Bay Buccaneers

T

Landon Dickerson

Philadelphia Eagles

G

Chris Lindstrom

Atlanta Falcons

G

Tyler Smith

Dallas Cowboys

G

Cam Jurgens

Philadelphia Eagles

C

Frank Ragnow

Detroit Lions

C

Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers

DE

Rashan Gary

Green Bay Packers

DE

Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys

DE

Jalen Carter

Philadelphia Eagles

DL

Dexter Lawrence

New York Giants

DL

Vita Vea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DL

Jonathan Greenard

Minnesota Vikings

OLB

Andrew Van Ginkel

Minnesota Vikings

OLB

Jared Verse

Los Angeles Rams

OLB

Zack Baun

Philadelphia Eagles

ILB

Fred Warner

San Francisco 49ers

ILB

Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers

CB

Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears

CB

Byron Murphy

Minnesota Vikings

CB

Devon Witherspoon

Seattle Seahawks

CB

Xavier McKinney

Green Bay Packers

FS

Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals

SS

Brian Branch

Detroit Lions

SS

Jack Fox

Detroit Lions

P

Brandon Aubrey

Dallas Cowboys

K

Andrew DePaoloa

Minnesota Vikings

LS

KaVontae Turpin

Dallas Cowboys

RETURN

KhaDarel Hodge

Atlanta Falcons

SPECIAL TEAMS

How Does NFL Pro Bowl Voting Work?

It's natural to wonder how, exactly, the annual Pro Bowl rosters are determined.

There are three factors that go into each year's selections: a fan vote, a player vote, and a coach's vote. Fans are permitted to vote from Thanksgiving through Christmas, while the players and coaches are polled at some point in that same stretch. It's most important to note that, unlike some other sports, all three voting groups are weighed equally. So each player selected to the Pro Bowl this year received significant fan, player, and coach votes.

Where is the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl?

The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place in Orlando, FL. from January 30 to February 2. The annual showcase has been held in varying locations over the years. For nearly 30 seasons it was held in Hawaii. Then it went to Miami before heading back to Hawaii. Nowadays it travels around; last season it was held in Las Vegas, and this year will return to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, which has hosted the Pro Bowl in four of the last seven seasons.

Pro Bowl Format 2025

As mentioned above the NFL moved away from a traditional All-Star game format a few years ago and instead has been forced to strike a balance between activities that engage the audience without being an injury risk for players. With football being a physical game, that hasn't been easy.

Ultimately the league settled on two days of activities that has somewhat satisifed both parties. On Thursday night of Pro Bowl weekend the NFL puts on a skills competition in which representatives from both conferences compete in the finer arts of their profession. Past years have featured precision passing challenges, tough catch contests akin to a dunk contest, and tug-of-war.

This year the NFL is putting interesting twists on the usual challenges and will have a total of eight challenges for the players to participate in between Thursday and Sunday. Per the official NFL website, here's what those look like:

  • Passing The Test: Quarterbacks try to hit targets at various distances around the field worth different point values in 40 seconds. Before the challenge, each quarterback will select a Pro Bowl Games teammate to answer five trivia questions about current Pro Bowl players. For every correct answer, the quarterback gets an additional 10 seconds. The winner of the competition is the team with the quarterback who scores the most points.
  • Satisfying Catches: One wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in a challenge obstacle course, including catches from a jugs machine at three different distances, to test every aspect of catching a football. Each teammate will complete the course back-to-back with the lowest combined time winning the challenge.
  • Relay Race: A simultaneous relay-style event where four players from each conference complete a 40-yard dash before handing a football to the next athlete on their team, continuing until the fourth and final leg crosses the finish line. The conferences will compete in three rounds, with the fastest team winning.
  • Helmet Harmony: A game show to test player knowledge of their teammates, with every correct answer worth one point. The team with the most correct answers wins.
  • Dodgeball: A three-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring six teams of five players. Teams will be a mix of AFC offensive, defensive and special teams players competing against a mix of NFC offensive, defensive and special teams players.
  • Punt Perfect: Two players (one punter, one non-punter) from each conference punt from the 35-yard line, attempting to place as many punts as possible into a set of six buckets in the end zone. Each bucket is worth one point, with every fifth punt worth three points. The two players with the highest combined score will be the winners.
  • The Great Football Race: Six players from each conference will face off in a relay race consisting of five different challenges, culminating with a sled push. The team to cross the finish line first wins.
  • Tug-of-War: A five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy, and positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backwards on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team into the foam pit twice wins.

The weekend will culminate in a flag football game between the two rosters in which all players participate.

