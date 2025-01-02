NFL Reveals Full 2025 Pro Bowl Rosters
As the end of the 2024 NFL season nears the rollout of the year's awards will begin. First up is the NFL Pro Bowl, held in Orlando, FL. in the week between the championship games and the Super Bowl.
Each year, a full complement of players at each position from each conference are selected as Pro Bowl nominees. Some positions are more well-represented than others; three quarterbacks from the AFC and NFC are chosen each year, for example, but only two tight ends are selected from each conference.
The idea behind the Pro Bowl when it started officially back in 1951 was to put on an All-Star game between the best players each conference had to offer. In recent years, however, the NFL has been forced to change the format as the players pushed back on going full-throttle in an exhibition game. Nevertheless, a Pro Bowl nomination is an honor for these players and one of the many factors considered when weighing Hall of Fame cases and other all-time discussions.
Without further ado, here are the 2025 Pro Bowl teams.
Pro Bowl Rosters 2025
AFC
Here's the full AFC Pro Bowl roster.
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
QB
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
QB
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
QB
Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
WR
Nico Collins
Houston Texans
WR
Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens
WR
Jerry Jeudy
Cleveland Browns
WR
Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens
RB
Joe Mixon
Houston Texans
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts
RB
Patrick Ricard
Baltimore Ravens
FB
Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders
TE
Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
TE
Dion Dawkins
Buffalo Bills
T
Rayshawn Slater
Los Angeles Chargers
T
Laremy Tunsil
Houston Texans
T
Quenton Nelson
Indianapolis Colts
G
Trey Smith
Kansas City Chiefs
G
Joe Thuney
Kansas City Chiefs
G
Creed Humphrey
Kansas City Chiefs
C
Tyler Lindenbaum
Baltimore Ravens
C
Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders
DE
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
DE
Trey Hendrickson
Cincinnati Bengals
DE
Cameron Heyward
Pittsburgh Steelers
DL
Chris Jones
Kansas City Chiefs
DL
Nnamdi Madubuike
Baltimore Ravens
DL
Nik Bonitto
Denver Broncos
OLB
Khalil Mack
Los Angeles Chargers
OLB
T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers
OLB
Zaire Franklin
Indianapolis Colts
ILB
Roquan Smith
Baltimore Ravens
ILB
Marlon Humphrey
Baltimore Ravens
CB
Derek Stingley Jr.
Houston Texans
CB
Pat Surtain II
Denver Broncos
CB
Denzel Ward
Cleveland Browns
CB
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Pittsburgh Steelers
FS
Kyle Hamilton
Baltimore Ravens
SS
Derwin James
Los Angeles Chargers
SS
Logan Cooke
Jacksonville Jaguars
P
Chris Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers
K
Ross Matiscik
Jacksonville Jaguars
LS
Marvin Mims Jr.
Denver Broncos
RETURN
Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots
SPECIAL TEAMS
NFC
And here is the full NFC Pro Bowl roster for 2025.
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders
QB
Sam Darnold
Minnesota Vikings
QB
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
QB
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
WR
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys
WR
Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions
WR
Saquon Barkely
Philadelphia Eagles
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions
RB
Josh Jacobs
Green Bay Packers
RB
Kyle Juszcyzk
San Francisco 49ers
FB
George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
TE
Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals
TE
Lane Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles
T
Penei Sewell
Detroit Lions
T
Tristian Wirfs
Tamp Bay Buccaneers
T
Landon Dickerson
Philadelphia Eagles
G
Chris Lindstrom
Atlanta Falcons
G
Tyler Smith
Dallas Cowboys
G
Cam Jurgens
Philadelphia Eagles
C
Frank Ragnow
Detroit Lions
C
Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers
DE
Rashan Gary
Green Bay Packers
DE
Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys
DE
Jalen Carter
Philadelphia Eagles
DL
Dexter Lawrence
New York Giants
DL
Vita Vea
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL
Jonathan Greenard
Minnesota Vikings
OLB
Andrew Van Ginkel
Minnesota Vikings
OLB
Jared Verse
Los Angeles Rams
OLB
Zack Baun
Philadelphia Eagles
ILB
Fred Warner
San Francisco 49ers
ILB
Jaycee Horn
Carolina Panthers
CB
Jaylon Johnson
Chicago Bears
CB
Byron Murphy
Minnesota Vikings
CB
Devon Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks
CB
Xavier McKinney
Green Bay Packers
FS
Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals
SS
Brian Branch
Detroit Lions
SS
Jack Fox
Detroit Lions
P
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
K
Andrew DePaoloa
Minnesota Vikings
LS
KaVontae Turpin
Dallas Cowboys
RETURN
KhaDarel Hodge
Atlanta Falcons
SPECIAL TEAMS
How Does NFL Pro Bowl Voting Work?
It's natural to wonder how, exactly, the annual Pro Bowl rosters are determined.
There are three factors that go into each year's selections: a fan vote, a player vote, and a coach's vote. Fans are permitted to vote from Thanksgiving through Christmas, while the players and coaches are polled at some point in that same stretch. It's most important to note that, unlike some other sports, all three voting groups are weighed equally. So each player selected to the Pro Bowl this year received significant fan, player, and coach votes.
Where is the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl?
The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place in Orlando, FL. from January 30 to February 2. The annual showcase has been held in varying locations over the years. For nearly 30 seasons it was held in Hawaii. Then it went to Miami before heading back to Hawaii. Nowadays it travels around; last season it was held in Las Vegas, and this year will return to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, which has hosted the Pro Bowl in four of the last seven seasons.
Pro Bowl Format 2025
As mentioned above the NFL moved away from a traditional All-Star game format a few years ago and instead has been forced to strike a balance between activities that engage the audience without being an injury risk for players. With football being a physical game, that hasn't been easy.
Ultimately the league settled on two days of activities that has somewhat satisifed both parties. On Thursday night of Pro Bowl weekend the NFL puts on a skills competition in which representatives from both conferences compete in the finer arts of their profession. Past years have featured precision passing challenges, tough catch contests akin to a dunk contest, and tug-of-war.
This year the NFL is putting interesting twists on the usual challenges and will have a total of eight challenges for the players to participate in between Thursday and Sunday. Per the official NFL website, here's what those look like:
- Passing The Test: Quarterbacks try to hit targets at various distances around the field worth different point values in 40 seconds. Before the challenge, each quarterback will select a Pro Bowl Games teammate to answer five trivia questions about current Pro Bowl players. For every correct answer, the quarterback gets an additional 10 seconds. The winner of the competition is the team with the quarterback who scores the most points.
- Satisfying Catches: One wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in a challenge obstacle course, including catches from a jugs machine at three different distances, to test every aspect of catching a football. Each teammate will complete the course back-to-back with the lowest combined time winning the challenge.
- Relay Race: A simultaneous relay-style event where four players from each conference complete a 40-yard dash before handing a football to the next athlete on their team, continuing until the fourth and final leg crosses the finish line. The conferences will compete in three rounds, with the fastest team winning.
- Helmet Harmony: A game show to test player knowledge of their teammates, with every correct answer worth one point. The team with the most correct answers wins.
- Dodgeball: A three-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring six teams of five players. Teams will be a mix of AFC offensive, defensive and special teams players competing against a mix of NFC offensive, defensive and special teams players.
- Punt Perfect: Two players (one punter, one non-punter) from each conference punt from the 35-yard line, attempting to place as many punts as possible into a set of six buckets in the end zone. Each bucket is worth one point, with every fifth punt worth three points. The two players with the highest combined score will be the winners.
- The Great Football Race: Six players from each conference will face off in a relay race consisting of five different challenges, culminating with a sled push. The team to cross the finish line first wins.
- Tug-of-War: A five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy, and positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backwards on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team into the foam pit twice wins.
The weekend will culminate in a flag football game between the two rosters in which all players participate.