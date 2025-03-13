SI

NFL GM Calls Bengals’ Asking Price for Trey Hendrickson ‘Ridiculous’

The defensive end has made each of the last four Pro Bowls.

Patrick Andres

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been one of the NFL's most consistent defensive players this decade, and was particularly effective in 2024—his 17.5 sacks led the league.

You would think his numbers would encourage teams to stomach a high asking price in trade talks—but according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, teams are balking at the Bengals' demands.

"Teams are willing to pay Trey Hendrickson the contract that he desires but have found Cincinnati’s current asking price to be 'ridiculous,' as one GM told me," Russini wrote on social media Thursday morning. "The Bengals can adjust as the offseason progresses, but right now, teams aren’t willing to meet their terms."

Reports emerged on March 6 that Cincinnati had granted Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. Several core contributors to the Bengals' 2020s success could be in line for extensions in the near future, including wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Cincinnati went 9-8 in 2024, missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL