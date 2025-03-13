NFL GM Calls Bengals’ Asking Price for Trey Hendrickson ‘Ridiculous’
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been one of the NFL's most consistent defensive players this decade, and was particularly effective in 2024—his 17.5 sacks led the league.
You would think his numbers would encourage teams to stomach a high asking price in trade talks—but according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, teams are balking at the Bengals' demands.
"Teams are willing to pay Trey Hendrickson the contract that he desires but have found Cincinnati’s current asking price to be 'ridiculous,' as one GM told me," Russini wrote on social media Thursday morning. "The Bengals can adjust as the offseason progresses, but right now, teams aren’t willing to meet their terms."
Reports emerged on March 6 that Cincinnati had granted Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. Several core contributors to the Bengals' 2020s success could be in line for extensions in the near future, including wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Cincinnati went 9-8 in 2024, missing the playoffs for the second straight year.