NFL Hands Bills Linebacker Von Miller Four-Game Suspension
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Miller will be eligible for reinstatement after the Bills' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 27.
Miller, 35, was arrested on a third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman charge in Glenn Heights, Texas, in Nov. 2023. The woman—his girlfriend—later downplayed the incident; Miller was freed on bond and no charges were filed.
“No charges were ever filed and the case is closed. I’m able to just move forward and focus solely on football," Miller told reporters in July via John Wawrow of the AP.
However, police established that the girlfriend was found with "minor abrasions" and "injuries consistent with applied pressure to the neck."
Miller, once one of the league's best defensive players, has made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams in his career. He has logged five tackles and three sacks while playing 35% of the Bills' defensive snaps through four games this year.
Buffalo is 3-1 and plays the Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Seahawks in October.