NFL Hands Former 49ers Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. Six-Game Suspension
The NFL suspended former San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Gipson remains a free agent, but will now miss the first six weeks of the upcoming 2024 campaign if he signs with a new team.
Gipson made the Pro Bowl as a safety for the Cleveland Browns in 2014, his third NFL season. He spent the first 10 years of his career with four teams—the Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears—before signing as a depth option for the 49ers' secondary in 2022.
Due to injuries, Gipson ended up starting all 17 games for the 49ers in '22 and logged 61 tackles, eight passes defensed and five interceptions. He re-signed for the '23 campaign and started 16 games, helping the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVIII.
Gipson was considering retirement in the aftermath of the Super Bowl, which the 49ers lost 25–22 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the suspension, he remains eligible to sign with a team and participate in all preseason activities before the six-game penalty goes into effect Week 1.