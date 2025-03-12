NFL Insider Dishes Latest on Cooper Kupp-Dallas Cowboys Possibility
Cooper Kupp is expected to be released by the Los Angeles Rams in the coming days. As he seeks out his next landing spot in the NFL following his eight-year stint with the Rams, it doesn't seem likely he ends up with the Dallas Cowboys.
According to NFL Network insider Jane Slater, the Cowboys are not expected to be in the mix to sign Kupp when he hits free agency.
The Cowboys have a need at wide receiver as they generally lack depth at the position behind CeeDee Lamb. Adding Kupp to the roster would certainly open up more quality looks for Lamb, but it appears that despite the strong fit between the two sides, Jerry Jones and Co. aren't going to pursue the 31-year-old.
Kupp, a one-time Pro Bowler and former AP Offensive Player of the Year, has missed time in each of the last three seasons due to injury. In 2024, he appeared in 12 games and recorded 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns.
Fans have been urging Dallas to make a big splash in free agency, something they've scarcely done over the past decade, but thus far they've not made any marquee additions. They signed running back Javonte Williams and also re-signed receiver and standout returner Kavonte Turpin. Adding a player of Kupp's caliber would help satisfy the fan base while also providing Dak Prescott with another quality receiving threat.
It's possible the Cowboys reconsider their stance and end up pursuing Kupp, but as of now it does not appear that is something that's in the works.