NFL Insider Explains Why Aaron Rodgers is 'Long Shot' to Play for Jets in 2025
Aaron Rodgers' stint with the New York Jets has been a disaster so far and it's looking more and more like he won't be coming back to the team in 2025.
Rodgers missed pretty much all of last season with an Achilles injury. This year he helped the Jets get out to a 2-1 start but then things got ugly in a hurry. Head coach Robert Saleh was fired after the team fell to 2-3 and the team's general manager, Joe Douglas, was shown the door in November.
The Jets are now 3-8, have lost seven of their last eight games, and would need a miracle run to get into playoff contention.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Rodgers is a "long shot" to return to the Jets next season. The team would owe him $35 million if they brought him back, plus his age and his health continue to be factors in his struggles on the field.
"My understanding is Rodgers is considered a long shot to return to the Jets," Rapoport said. "Those conversations will happen with the [Jets'] new power brokers after the year but that is my understanding of where it stands right now. Rodgers is having the worst stretch of his career and they say for older players the first thing to go is the legs and he has been battling several different leg injuries this season. There’s a small bit of good news—he’s finally off the injury report, not saying he’s 100 percent healthy—but he’s finally off the injury report, there are some good vibes, I guess. So we’ll see what the Jets can do today."
Rodgers and the Jets host the Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET.