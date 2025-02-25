NFL Insider Mike Garafolo Says Tush Push Debate Comes Down to ‘Common Sense’
The Philadelphia Eagles' famed "tush push" play is the subject of debate after a proposal was submitted to ban the brotherly shove. The Green Bay Packers were quickly discovered as the team to submit the proposal, which has football's top voices at odds.
The Insiders' panel shared differing viewpoints on NFL Network Monday. Judy Battista pointed out that the NFL used to have rules against aiding the runner, but that was about pulling, opposed to pushing. She gave the stage to "the Philadelphia reporter" Mike Garafalo, who doesn't think the Eagles should be punished.
"How 'bout the common sense reporter? I'll be that guy," Garafolo joked on NFL Network's The Insiders. "The Commanders jumping over the pile is a Commanders problem, it's not an Eagles problem. It's not a health and safety problem. You got to have the discipline to not jump. ... It's something the Eagles are good at and that's not a reason to outlaw a play."
Garafolo said that he understands the concerns surrounding the tush push, but there just isn't enough from a health and safety standpoint, which is often the driving factor for rule changes in the league. NFL insider Ian Rapaport, who sat alongside Garafolo, mostly disagreed because the tush push "just doesn't look like a football play." He said the play is rugby-esque, similar to something you'd see in Australian rules football.
You can watch the full segment with each insider displaying their perspective here:
The Eagles succeeded on 76.7% of their tush push attempts last season, per NFL Network. Whether the Super Bowl champions will be barred from using their old faithful trick in future years is now in the league's hands.
The NFL needs 24 votes to make a rule change. Is the fact that the tush push doesn't look like a football play enough?