NFL Insider Suggests Jaguars Could Go After Bill Belichick This Offseason
After it was reported earlier this week by The Athletic's Dianna Russini that Bill Belichick wants to return to coaching in 2025, a potential suitor for the greatest head coach of all time is now being floated.
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Jacksonville Jaguars could move on from head coach Doug Pederson "soon" but don't seem to be gung-ho on moving on from general manager Trent Baalke.
Instead? Florio suggests that Jacksonville owner Shad Khan could unite Baalke with Belichick. Here's what he said on NBC's Football Night in America on Sunday evening.
"There's a belief in some circles that (Baalke) could potentially survive into next year as part of a package deal, that would reunite him with someone he worked with back in 1998-99 with the New York Jets."
"That coach is available," Florio continued. "He's won a few Super Bowls. His name is Bill Belichick."
The belief has always been that if the 72-year-old did return to coaching NFL football, he'd want full control of front office and personnel decisions—as he did for the majority of his tenure with the Patriots. Perhaps his familiarity with Baalke could make that possible.
Belichick won six Super Bowl titles during his 22-year tenure with New England, and finished with a 226-121 regular season record and a 31-13 postseason record. He's just 14 wins shy of former Dolphins head coach Don Shula’s all-time record.