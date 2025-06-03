NFL Insider Thinks Saquon Barkley Could Be Even Better in 2025
Despite a record-breaking 2024 season, we may not have seen the best of Saquon Barkley yet, according to one NFL insider.
ESPN's Jeff Darlington discussed Barkley's prospects for 2025 on Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, and said he thinks it's possible the Philadelphia Eagles running back hasn't hit his ceiling yet. Kevin Patullo is the team's new offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore, who became head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Patullo was the team's passing game coordinator, so he was present for Barkley's big 2024 campaign.
Darlington thinks Patullo will keep doing what works with Barkley and doesn't expect the offense to change much in 2025. But he does think one factor could actually see Barkley's numbers get even better.
"The other component that could add to it is if teams do somehow decide to figure out... to stop the tush push, you could actually see Saquon's touchdown total go up even higher," Darlington said. "So, to me, I know it sounds crazy but I don't necessarily know that we've seen Saquon's ceiling."
The full segment is below.
Barkley was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 and led Philadelphia to a championship at Super Bowl LIX. It was his first campaign with the team after leaving the New York Giants in free agency.
On the season, he ran the ball 345 times for 2,005 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns. He added 33 receptions for 278 yards and two more scores. He set Eagles franchise records for rushing yards in a season and total yards from scrimmage in a season (2,283).
If he could somehow increase his output in 2025, it would almost certainly be considered the best season by a running back in NFL history.