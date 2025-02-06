Saquon Barkley Has Legendary Choice for His Best Play of MVP-Caliber Season
More so than his incredible 2017 at Penn State, more so than his Rookie of the Year campaign with the New York Giants in 2018, more so than his 2022 return to form, 2024 was the year of Saquon Barkley.
The Philadelphia Eagles running back was simply unstoppable in '24. He rushed for 2,005 yards, legging out an astonishing 125.3 yards per game—the eighth- and 14th-largest totals in league history, respectively. The Eagles wouldn't be in Sunday's Super Bowl without him.
When asked to choose his favorite play of the year Wednesday, Barkley had no shortage of options—but one in particular stood out.
"I wanna say the snow touchdown against the Rams," Barkley said initially via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, referring to his clinching 78-yard touchdown in Jan. 19's divisional-round game against the Los Angeles Rams. "But then I forget I jumped over someone [backward]."
That outrageous play took place on Nov. 3, when Philadelphia topped the Jacksonville Jaguars 28–23. Barkley punctuated a 14-yard catch by, indeed, hurdling Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones backward.
Barkley's Eagles are now one game from a world championship, with only the Kansas City Chiefs standing in their way.