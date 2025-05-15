NFL International Games Schedule 2025: Full List
The full 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night, including the seven official international matchups taking place this year.
The NFL continues to expand its international reach each and every year. This season, two new countries will host NFL games—Ireland and Spain. Otherwise, England, Germany and Brazil are repeat locations for the league to showcase games at.
A total of 13 NFL teams will be competing abroad this upcoming season, with the Minnesota Vikings participating in two back-to-back international games in Weeks 4 and 5.
Here's a look at the full schedule for the NFL's international contests this year.
NFL International Games Schedule 2025
Matchup
Location
Week
Date
Time (ET)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
São Paulo, Brazil
1
Friday, Sept. 5
8 p.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Dublin, Ireland
4
Sunday, Sept. 28
9:30 a.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns
London, England
5
Sunday, Oct. 5
9:30 a.m. ET
Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets
London, England
6
Sunday, Oct. 12
9:30 a.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
London, England
7
Sunday, Oct. 19
9:30 a.m. ET
Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts
Berlin, Germany
10
Sunday, Nov. 9
9:30 a.m. ET
Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins
Madrid, Spain
11
Sunday, Nov. 16
9:30 a.m. ET
The Chiefs and Chargers will open up their respective 2025 season by competing in São Paulo, Brazil on the Friday of Week 1. The AFC West will open with a bang as the division's projected top two contenders will start their year off in a tough battle in South America. The NFL debuted in Brazil during the 2024 season.
The Steelers and Vikings will compete in the first ever NFL game played in Ireland in Week 4. The Steelers were named the designated team for the Ireland game months ago as their fanbase continues to expand in Ireland.
The NFL will then follow up the Ireland game with three consecutive contests hosted in London, England. The league's international series actually began in London back in 2007, and the league has hosted games there every year since, except in 2020. The first two matchups will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the third matchup (the Rams and the Jaguars) will take place at Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars have competed in the most international games, all of which have been played in London, with 13 in their history.
While this won't be the first time the NFL's played in Germany, it is the first time a game will take place in Berlin, specifically. The league previously hosted games in Munich and Frankfurt.
The international series in 2025 will close out in Week 11 as the Commanders and Dolphins play the first game ever in Spain, hosted in Madrid.