NFL, NFLPA Will Review How Giants Applied Concussion Protocol to Jaxson Dart
The Giants' 34–17 win over the Eagles Thursday set the Big Apple ablaze with excitement—but it came with a bit of controversy.
New York quarterback Jaxson Dart left the game briefly in the third quarter as medical professionals checked him for a concussion. During that sequence, coach Brian Daboll became visibly agitated, lingered around the medical tent (which coaches are not permitted to do), and yelled at the Giants' team orthopedist (who had no say in Dart's evaluation).
Presumably due to this episode, the NFL has announced via ESPN's Adam Schefter that it will review jointly with the NFLPA New York's application of concussion protocol to Dart.
Dart returned to the game Thursday, and wound up completing 17-of-25 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown along with 58 rushing yards and a score.
Daboll indicated postgame that he had apologized to Dr. Scott Rodeo, the orthopedist in question—but also offered a quasi-justification for his actions.
"I just wanted [Dart’s] ass out there—if he was O.K.—but… like, we were getting ready to go for it on a potential fourth down. I would’ve burned a timeout if he could’ve came out there, so I was asking, ‘How long is it going to take?’" Daboll said.