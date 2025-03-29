NFL Owners to Discuss Implementing 18-Game Regular Season at League Meetings
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
The NFL regular season growing from 17 to 18 games seems inevitable. And it appears those talks in league circles are happening soon.
According to NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the owners around the league plan to discuss expanding the regular season at the upcoming meetings, which will begin Sunday in Palm Beach, Fla.
It should come as no surprise, as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been openly discussing the possibility over the last year. Back in January, Goodell said that changing the schedule to 18 games—and dropping the preseason from three to two contests—is "a logical step."
In February, NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. rejected Goodell's claims that safety data collected by the league doesn't discourage expanding the regular season.
"Frankly, we're not sure how he's reaching that conclusion based on the data we've been given access to," Howell said. "No one wants to play an 18th game. No one. Seventeen games is already, for many of the guys, too long. Seventeen games is also so lengthy that you're still dealing with injuries going into the next season. So, there are a variety of issues that hang off of the length of the season before any formal negotiations."
Those February comments by Howell could be interpreted as a bargaining chip for the players' side. In July, Howell admitted an 18-game regular season sounds "attractive," and noted many factors would need to be discussed before the NFLPA agrees.
The current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire at the end of the 2030 NFL season, but if both the owners and players can come to terms, perhaps an 18-game season will be rolled out before 2031.