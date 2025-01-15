NFL Picks AFC Team to Host First Game in Berlin Next Season
The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Indianapolis Colts will be the home team for the league’s first regular season game in Berlin during the 2025 season.
It marks the first time that the Colts will host a regular season home game abroad. They will also become the first NFL team to play multiple games in Germany.
The game will be played at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, home to Bundesliga’s Hertha BSC. The date and kickoff time, as well as the Colts’ opponent, will be announced later this year.
The last time the Colts played in Germany was in 2023, when they won 10-6 against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt. The team also played a game in London in 2016, losing 30-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"The NFL is making history in Berlin, and the Colts are proud to be part of this landmark event in one of the world's most historic cities," Colts ownerJim Irsay said in a statement. "The NFL has become a global brand, and we're looking forward to growing American football in Germany and expanding Colts Nation's footprint around the world.”
As part of the NFL’s International Series, all 32 teams are required to host a home game abroad at least once every eight seasons.