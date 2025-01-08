NFL Playoffs 2024: Ranking All Six Wild-Card Games
The NFL playoffs are finally here, and they start with a six-pack of games kicking off Saturday.
After four months of a 17-game preamble, 14 teams remain in the quest for the Lombardi Trophy. Of them, only the Kansas City Chiefs (15–2) and Detroit Lions (15–2) are assured of being in the final eight. The remaining dozen will play this weekend, with the schedule starting in Houston as the Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers
But which game is the one you can’t afford to miss, and which part of the slate is the best time to schedule a dinner date? Let’s get into the docket and rank away.
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (10–7) at Baltimore Ravens (12–5)
This is a weird choice on the surface. The Steelers–Ravens rivalry is one of the league’s best and has been for 20 years. The two teams also split their season series, with both winning at home. However, the Steelers are playing atrocious football, losing their past four games of the regular season including a Week 16 defeat, 34–17, at Baltimore.
Conversely, Baltimore is red-hot, having won four consecutive games, all by at least 17 points. Lamar Jackson turned in another MVP-worthy season, throwing for a career-high 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Behind him, Derrick Henry ran for 1,921 yards and 16 scores.
Barring the Ravens turning the ball over, it’s tough to make a case for Pittsburgh.
5. Los Angeles Chargers (11–6) at Houston Texans (10–7)
While this isn’t the best game of the weekend, it could be the biggest toss-up. Los Angeles is favored on the road by almost every sportsbook, and understandably. Despite playing in a division with three playoff teams, the Chargers have a better record than the Texans, who played in the AFC’s easiest division.
Still, these teams mirror each other in many ways. Both have issues up front. Both have great edge rushers. Both have one terrific receiver. Both have good coaches, and both have quarterbacks with plenty to prove.
The difference might come down to which team can keep its quarterback upright more often.
4. Washington Commanders (12–5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10–7)
Quietly, this is a fun matchup. The Buccaneers are in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, winning the NFC South in each of the past four campaigns. Tampa Bay had to rally to defeat the New Orleans Saints last week, while Washington had wrapped up a wild-card berth the week prior.
The Commanders come into the game with one of two rookie quarterbacks in the postseason, as Jayden Daniels has enjoyed a remarkable run. Daniels has thrown for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns while also running for 891 yards and six scores.
Tampa Bay’s defense needs to step up, ranking a middling 18th both in total yards allowed and yards per play.
3. Denver Broncos (10–7) at Buffalo Bills (13–4)
Don’t be surprised if this game is much closer than most expect. The Bills have been fantastic on offense this season despite being without a single 1,000-yard rusher or receiver. It’s a huge credit to Josh Allen, who threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns, while rushing for another 531 yards and 12 scores.
However, Allen will face Denver’s lights-out defense. The Broncos lead the league with 63 sacks and rank second in pressure rate at 27.7%. They also have the NFL’s best corner in Patrick Surtain II and another star opposite him in Riley Moss.
Keep an eye on Denver quarterback Bo Nix against the Bills’ third-down defense, which ranks 29th in the league.
2. Green Bay Packers (11–6) at Philadelphia Eagles (14–3)
Despite this being a 2-7 seeding matchup, it should be one of the weekend’s best games. The Packers are the only seventh seed to ever win a playoff game in the NFL’s current playoff format, doing so last year by blowing out the Dallas Cowboys.
For Philadelphia, the big concern is the health of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts was forced to leave in the first half of the Eagles’ Week 16 loss to the Commanders, and hasn’t played since. If cleared from concussion protocol, what will he look like after missing multiple weeks?
The Eagles have the better team on both sides of the ball, but might have a compromised passing game depending on Hurts’s situation.
1. Minnesota Vikings (14–3) at Los Angeles Rams (10–7)
We have to wait until Monday night, but this is the best game of wild-card weekend. The Rams have an offense capable of exploding at any time with Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua all playing at elite levels.
Then there’s Minnesota, the first 14-win team ever playing in the wild-card round. The Vikings are coming off their worst showing of the year, a 31–9 loss to the Lions, and now go to SoFi Stadium where they lost to the Rams on a Thursday night in October.
If Sam Darnold can match or exceed Stafford, Minnesota is clearly the better team. But that’s a significant if based on Darnold’s Week 18 performance.