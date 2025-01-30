NFL Pro Bowl Games 2025 Schedule & Location
The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games have arrived. With the Super Bowl LIX matchup set between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the football world now has to wait until February 9 for the final game of the season to kick off. In the meantime, the league gives us viewers the Pro Bowl.
As interest has greatly waned in the Pro Bowl over the years, the NFL has decided to shift focus—instead of the Pro Bowl being a single All-Star game, the Pro Bowl Games were introduced as a weekend's worth of activities and minigames for players to enjoy. Dodgeball, tug of war, things of that nature. The closest event to football will be the final, as the weekend of games is capped off with a flag football matchup with the teams coached by the Manning brothers.
It isn't your father's Pro Bowl, but it is a good opportunity to see a bunch of high-level athletes participate in games that are most often played in middle school gyms around the world. Should that pique the interest, here's the full schedule and location of the the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
2025 Pro Bowl Location
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will take place in Orlando, FL. at Camping World Stadium. The venue has played host to plenty of college football bowl games over the years, and the Pro Bowl has been held there five of the last seven years. The other two years it was in Las Vegas, Historically, its home was in Hawaii.
2025 Pro Bowl Schedule
The schedule for this year's Pro Bowl is pretty straightforward. There are two days' worth of events, Thursday evening will feature series of Skills Challenges that takes place over 90 minutes. Then, on Sunday, the Pro Bowlers will participate in a series of other games before taking each other on in flag football as the capper on the weekend.
DAY
START TIME
EVENT
CHANNEL
Thursday, January 30
7 p.m. ET
Skills Showdown
ESPN, NFL+
Sunday, February 2
3 p.m. ET
Pro Bowl Games Championship
ESPN, ABC
It should be an interesting weekend. Enjoy the festivities!