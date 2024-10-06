SI

NFL Ref Hilariously Got His Sports Mixed Up While Making Call in Bills-Texans Game

Andy Nesbitt

This was a pretty funny moment in the Bills-Texans game.
Being a referee in the NFL is not the easiest of jobs. The men and women who decide to get into this line of work and make it all the way to the professional level should be applauded for their efforts, because without them we wouldn't have football.

The easiest part about the job, however, has to be knowing that the game is played with a football. It's right there in the name of the sport.

That factual tidbit was forgotten by Clay Martin, who is the ref in Sunday's Bills-Texans game in Houston. He said this while announcing a call in the first quarter:

"After a crew discussion the runner was out of bounds before he fumbled the basketball," Martin said.

Here's that moment:

We'll give him a mulligan on that one, too. But it was pretty funny to hear that in a NFL game.

