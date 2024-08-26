NFL Ref Hilariously Roasted Patriots Offensive Lineman While Announcing Penalty
The new-look New England Patriots wrapped up their preseason Sunday night with a 20-10 loss on the road to the Washington Commanders. It wasn't all bad news for Jerod Mayo's team, however, as No. 3 pick Drake Maye looked good during his short stint in the first half, throwing for 126 yards and a touchdown.
One part of the Patriots' team didn't look good at all, however. Their offensive line was a mess all game long, which isn't great news for their quarterback situation heading into the regular season. The group was also flagged 10 times for 157 yards.
It was so bad that referee Shawn Hochuli seemed to roast Chukwuma Okorafor after he was called for his third penalty in the first half.
"Illegal formation, once again, left tackle No. 77 was lined up in the backfield," Hochuli said about the penalty that brought back a long TD by the Patriots' offense.
Here's that call:
Ouch.
The Patriots kick off the season on the road against the Bengals on Sept. 8. Their offensive line will need to pick it up, or it could be a brutal season for whichever QB gets the starting nod.