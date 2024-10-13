NFL Refs Ripped for Missing Most Obvious Penalty of Season in Texans-Patriots Game
Being a NFL referee isn't the easiest of jobs. The action moves pretty quickly and the pressure of the job has to feel like a lot. So while they should be commended for the work that they do, they should also get called out a bit when they miss an obvious call that everyone watching the game could have called.
That happened during Sunday's Texans-Patriots game when Houston's Mario Edwards Jr. grabbed Antonio Gibson's facemask on a play early in the third quarter and almost ripped the running back's head off.
The announcers rightfully couldn't believe that the refs missed this one because look at how obvious it was:
Making matters even worse for the Patriots is that Drake Maye fumbled the ball away on the next play, which then led to a Houston TD just a few moments later.
NFL fans couldn't believe that facemask wasn't called: