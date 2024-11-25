NFL Removes Patriots' Jabrill Peppers from Commissioner's Exempt List With Trial Upcoming
New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers has been removed from the Commissioner's Exempt List, the NFL announced on Monday.
Peppers was arrested on Saturday, October 5 on charges involving alleged domestic violence and cocaine possession. He was placed on the exempt list the following Wednesday morning.
While on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt list, a player continues to be paid and is permitted to attend meetings, workouts, and receive treatments at team facilities. They may not, however, practice or attend games while on the list. It also frees up a roster spot for the team.
Peppers has now been reinstated and is eligible to participate in all team activities—including playing in games. New England will need to open a roster spot in order to activate him.
The 29-year-old had a hearing last Friday, where a jury trial was set for January 22, 2025. During that hearing, Peppers' attorney said that a $10.5 million demand was made by the plaintiff. He reportedly turned it down.
"It technically may not be extortion," said Peppers' attorney. "But is highly probative and tells you what this case is all about."
The plaintiff's attorneys have disputed this claim, saying (via ESPN's Mike Reiss), "We presented a proposal that included an apology from Mr. Peppers, a financial contribution to a domestic abuse support organization, a commitment by Mr. Peppers to undergo intensive counseling and a monetary payment for our client's pain and suffering. We did not present a proposal of $10.5 million to avoid a civil lawsuit and the civil lawsuit does not seek any particular amount other than what a jury decides to award."
The NFL wrote in a statement on Monday, "In accordance with the Personal Conduct Policy, the league initiated a preliminary investigation into an incident from early October. That review will remain ongoing and is not affected by this change in Peppers’ roster status."
Peppers signed a three-year, $30 million contract extension with the Patriots this past July and was named a team captain ahead of the 2024 season.
New England will take on the Indianapolis Colts this coming Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST from Gillette Stadium.