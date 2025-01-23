NFL Reveals Finalists for Season Honors: MVP, Rookie of the Year & More
The 2024 NFL season was a good one filled with tremendous performances from individual players across the league. Those players will be honored next month, as the NFL hands out its annual series of season awards ahead of the Super Bowl.
Players don't only earn a sweet piece of hardware should they be named winner of one of these awards. They are significant accomplishments and data points to be used down the line when debating all-time rankings or, in the case of some, Hall of Fame candidacies. Legacies, bonuses and bragging rights are handed out along with the trophies.
This week, the NFL announced the finalists for all the season-end awards. Winners will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl. Here's how it all broke down.
NFL MVP Finalists
Here are the five finalists for the NFL's Most Valuable Player award. It is handed out each year to the one player who elevated himself and his team to new heights with an outstanding season.
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
WON MVP BEFORE
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
QB
No
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
QB
Yes
Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles
RB
No
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
QB
No
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
QB
No
Offensive Player of the Year Finalists
Below you'll find the five finalists for Offensive Player of the Year. This award is handed out each year to the defender who had the best individual season compared to his peers and is often handed out in tandem with the MVP award.
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
WON OPOY BEFORE
Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles
RB
No
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
QB
No
Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens
RB
Yes
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
QB
No
Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
WR
No
Defensive Player of the Year Finalists
Below you'll find the five finalists for Defensive Player of the Year. This award is handed out each year to the defender who had the best individual season amongst his peers.
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
WON DPOY BEFORE
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
DE
Yes
Trey Hendrickson
Cincinnati Bengals
DE
No
Patrick Surtain II
Denver Broncos
DB
No
T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers
LB
Yes
Zack Baun
Philadelphia Eagles
LB
No
Offensive Rookie of the Year Finalists
Below you'll find the five finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year. It's handed out each year to first-year NFL players on offense who enter the league and immediately dominate. Some years it's more obvious than others.
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders
TE
Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders
QB
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR
Malik Nabers
New York Giants
WR
Bo Nix
Denver Broncos
QB
Defensive Rookie of the Year Finalists
Below you'll find the five finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year. It's handed out each year to first-year NFL players on defense who enter the league and immediately dominate. Some years it's more obvious than others.
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
Jared Verse
Los Angeles Rams
LB
Cooper DeJean
Philadelphia Eagles
CB
Chop Robinson
Miami Dolphins
DE
Braden Fiske
Los Angeles Rams
DE
Quinyon Mitchell
Philadelphia Eagles
CB
Comeback Player of the Year Finalists
Below you'll find the five finalists for Comeback Player of the Year. This award is handed out to a player who bounced back in 2024 after unfortunate circumstances in 2023, usually injury-related.
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills
DB
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
QB
Christian Gonzalez
New England Patriots
CB
J.K. Dobbins
Los Angeles Chargers
RB
Sam Darnold
Minnesota Vikings
QB
Coach of the Year Finalists
Below you'll find the five finalists for Coach of the Year. It's handed out after every season to the coach who led his team far beyond expectations that year.
COACH
TEAM
WON COY BEFORE
Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions
No
Andy Reid
Kansas City Chiefs
Yes
Dan Quinn
Washington Commanders
No
Sean Payton
Denver Broncos
Yes
Kevin O'Connell
Minnesota Vikings
No
Assistant Coach of the Year Finalists
Below you'll find the five finalists for Assistant Coach of the Year. The award is handed out to the coach who did the most outstanding job in his or her role as an assistant.
COACH
TEAM
POSITION
Ben Johnson
Detroit Lions
OC
Aaron Glenn
Detroit Lions
DC
Vic Fangio
Philadelphia Eagles
DC
Joe Brady
Buffalo Bills
OC
Brian Flores
Minnesota Vikings
DC
When are the NFL awards announced?
As has been the pattern in recent. years, the NFL plans to announce all the award winners at the NFL Honors show. This show is usually scheduled to be held one of the days leading up to the Super Bowl.
For this year, the NFL awards show, called NFL Honors, is scheduled for the night of Thursday, February 6. That's when all the above awards will be announced, and most finalists will be in attendance.