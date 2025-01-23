SI

NFL Reveals Finalists for Season Honors: MVP, Rookie of the Year & More

Who will take home hardware for their 2024 performance?

Liam McKeone

Josh Allen is a finalist for MVP
The 2024 NFL season was a good one filled with tremendous performances from individual players across the league. Those players will be honored next month, as the NFL hands out its annual series of season awards ahead of the Super Bowl.

Players don't only earn a sweet piece of hardware should they be named winner of one of these awards. They are significant accomplishments and data points to be used down the line when debating all-time rankings or, in the case of some, Hall of Fame candidacies. Legacies, bonuses and bragging rights are handed out along with the trophies.

This week, the NFL announced the finalists for all the season-end awards. Winners will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl. Here's how it all broke down.

NFL MVP Finalists

Here are the five finalists for the NFL's Most Valuable Player award. It is handed out each year to the one player who elevated himself and his team to new heights with an outstanding season.

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

WON MVP BEFORE

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills

QB

No

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens

QB

Yes

Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles

RB

No

Jared Goff

Detroit Lions

QB

No

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals

QB

No

Offensive Player of the Year Finalists

Below you'll find the five finalists for Offensive Player of the Year. This award is handed out each year to the defender who had the best individual season compared to his peers and is often handed out in tandem with the MVP award.

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

WON OPOY BEFORE

Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles

RB

No

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals

QB

No

Derrick Henry

Baltimore Ravens

RB

Yes

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens

QB

No

Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals

WR

No

Defensive Player of the Year Finalists

Below you'll find the five finalists for Defensive Player of the Year. This award is handed out each year to the defender who had the best individual season amongst his peers.

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

WON DPOY BEFORE

Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns

DE

Yes

Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals

DE

No

Patrick Surtain II

Denver Broncos

DB

No

T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers

LB

Yes

Zack Baun

Philadelphia Eagles

LB

No

Offensive Rookie of the Year Finalists

Below you'll find the five finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year. It's handed out each year to first-year NFL players on offense who enter the league and immediately dominate. Some years it's more obvious than others.

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

Brock Bowers

Las Vegas Raiders

TE

Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders

QB

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR

Malik Nabers

New York Giants

WR

Bo Nix

Denver Broncos

QB

Defensive Rookie of the Year Finalists

Below you'll find the five finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year. It's handed out each year to first-year NFL players on defense who enter the league and immediately dominate. Some years it's more obvious than others.

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

Jared Verse

Los Angeles Rams

LB

Cooper DeJean

Philadelphia Eagles

CB

Chop Robinson

Miami Dolphins

DE

Braden Fiske

Los Angeles Rams

DE

Quinyon Mitchell

Philadelphia Eagles

CB

Comeback Player of the Year Finalists

Below you'll find the five finalists for Comeback Player of the Year. This award is handed out to a player who bounced back in 2024 after unfortunate circumstances in 2023, usually injury-related.

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills

DB

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals

QB

Christian Gonzalez

New England Patriots

CB

J.K. Dobbins

Los Angeles Chargers

RB

Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings

QB

Coach of the Year Finalists

Below you'll find the five finalists for Coach of the Year. It's handed out after every season to the coach who led his team far beyond expectations that year.

COACH

TEAM

WON COY BEFORE

Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions

No

Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs

Yes

Dan Quinn

Washington Commanders

No

Sean Payton

Denver Broncos

Yes

Kevin O'Connell

Minnesota Vikings

No

Assistant Coach of the Year Finalists

Below you'll find the five finalists for Assistant Coach of the Year. The award is handed out to the coach who did the most outstanding job in his or her role as an assistant.

COACH

TEAM

POSITION

Ben Johnson

Detroit Lions

OC

Aaron Glenn

Detroit Lions

DC

Vic Fangio

Philadelphia Eagles

DC

Joe Brady

Buffalo Bills

OC

Brian Flores

Minnesota Vikings

DC

When are the NFL awards announced?

As has been the pattern in recent. years, the NFL plans to announce all the award winners at the NFL Honors show. This show is usually scheduled to be held one of the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

For this year, the NFL awards show, called NFL Honors, is scheduled for the night of Thursday, February 6. That's when all the above awards will be announced, and most finalists will be in attendance.

