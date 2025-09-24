NFL Rookie Rankings: Browns Hit It Big With Draft Haul
This is not the typical year for rookies. Just look at the Browns.
For years, the Browns have had drafts with multiple first-round picks only to screw them up royally, from Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel to Danny Shelton and Cameron Erving. It’s often a disaster. But this year, Cleveland seems to have struck a gusher with quality choices despite trading out of the Travis Hunter slot. Heck, maybe because of it.
By trading back three spots from the No. 2 pick with the Jaguars, Browns general manager Andrew Berry acquired the No. 5 pick along with 2025 second- and fourth-round choices, and Jacksonville’s first-rounder in ‘26.
By doing so, Berry selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, and running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. The Browns also nabbed UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger in the second round before taking Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr.
While all the attention ended up on Cleveland selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, the Browns might have the league’s top draft class from April because of extra picks acquired and shrewd drafting in the middle rounds.
Let’s get into the list of the 10 best rookies through three weeks, which includes a trio of talented picks in Cleveland.
1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
When the Buccaneers drafted Egbuka, it seemed like they were loading up for an excess of riches. Instead, he’s become the last man standing.
Entering Week 4, Tampa Bay will be without Chris Godwin (ankle; last season), Jalen McMillan (neck; preseason) and Mike Evans (hamstring; Week 3). Yet with the way Egbuka is playing, the unbeaten Buccaneers might not collapse anytime soon.
Egbuka has proven an excellent talent for Tampa Bay and quarterback Baker Mayfield, catching 14 passes on 21 targets for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Both the reception and yardage totals are top-30 in the league while his trio of scoring grabs rank tied for fourth with Keenan Allen and Quintin Johnston of the Chargers.
If Tampa Bay is going to make a deep playoff run this season, it’ll likely be due in large part to a strong showing from Egbuka as the year goes on.
2. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
The Panthers are 1–2 and Bryce Young still appears a work in progress, but it looks like they have a star receiver in McMillan.
Taken with the No. 8 pick, McMillan has racked up 216 yards on 14 receptions, albeit on 27 targets. While the efficiency hasn’t been there at times (although that’s more on Young than it is McMillan), the production certainly has been.
McMillan has also been without much help to pull coverage away. After trading veteran Adam Thielen to the Vikings before the season, general manager Dan Morgan essentially left the receiving corps in the hands of McMillan and second-year man Xavier Legette. Unfortunately, McMillan is the only Panther with at least 100 receiving yards, leaving the Arizona product to do it all.
3. Josh Simmons, OT, Chiefs
In five Super Bowl appearances, Patrick Mahomes has had five different left tackles. Should he get back to Super Sunday going forward, the revolving door might have finally ended.
Simmons was taken from Ohio State with the 32nd pick, with Kansas City’s hope being he’s the long-term answer to protecting Mahomes’s blindside. Despite sustaining a torn patellar tendon last October, Simmons didn’t miss any time at training camp and immediately earned the job over free agent signing Jaylon Moore.
Through three games, Simmons has shown why the Chiefs showed faith in his talent despite a serious injury. Against the Eagles in Week 2, Simmons had 36 pass snaps and didn’t allow a pressure. Against the Giants on Sunday, Simmons committed a pair of penalties but was generally solid against the combination of Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
4. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
Warren falling to No. 14 overall was heaven sent for the Colts. Warren, who many believed would be the first tight end off the board, went second behind Colston Loveland, and it has benefitted the team which fittingly has a horseshoe on its helmet.
The Colts are 3–0 and Warren has been a big part of an offensive attack that didn’t punt until Week 3. The Penn State product has 14 catches on 21 targets for 193 yards, including 79-yard and 76-yard efforts against the Broncos and Dolphins, respectively.
Warren ranks 20th in the NFL with those 193 receiving yards, tied with teammate Michael Pittman Jr. He’s also first among all tight ends, edging out Jake Ferguson of the Cowboys and Arizona’s Trey McBride. At this pace, he could easily see Pro Bowl consideration later on this year.
5. Carson Schwesinger, LB, Browns
Schwesinger came out of UCLA as an athletic second-level defender who earned All-American honors in 2024 with 90 solo tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. Cleveland was impressed enough to use the first pick in the second round on him, and he has delivered.
Over his first three games, Schwesinger recorded 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack, including 10 tackles in a 13–10 win over the Packers. He’s also become a favorite of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, playing 98% of the snaps.
With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for the season with a neck injury sustained in Week 8 of last year, the Browns needed an anchor at linebacker. Schwesinger has been that.
6. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Eagles
Campbell fell to pick No. 31, and general manager Howie Roseman didn’t hesitate.
Trading up with Brett Veach and the Chiefs, Roseman selected Campbell as a sidekick for All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun after seeing him run a 4.52 40 at 235 pounds. Through three games, the All-American has shown the range and athleticism that made him a target for the defending champs.
In wins over the Cowboys, Chiefs and Rams, Campbell has totaled 18 tackles (10 solo) with a quarterback hit, forced fumble and pass defended. He’s also been rangey in coverage, able to play the zone and match-man principles required to thrive in coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense.
7. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns
Despite having David Njoku, Cleveland decided to spend its third-round pick on Fannin. It appears to be a wise move.
Fannin is one of the youngest players in the league having turned 21 years old in July, but he is already more polished than plenty of others at his position. In three games, Fannin has accounted for 15 catches and 136 yards, the latter figure ranking 11th among all tight ends. He’s also out-performing Njoku (12 catches, 117 yards) while seeing 67% of the offensive snaps compared to Njoku’s 81%.
With the Browns utilizing two-tight end sets so much, Fannin and Njoku are both playing the snap count of a starter, helping to ease the burden of a receiving corps with Jerry Jeudy and not much else.
8. Will Campbell, OT, Patriots
The Patriots are still an underwhelming group up front, having allowed 12 sacks on the year (fewer only than the Titans). Still, Campbell has done a nice job in the early going.
While New England tries to find itself on the line with three new starters (including two rookies), Campbell looks like a foundational piece. The No. 4 overall pick from LSU, Campbell has a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.1, ranking 48th of 101 qualifying tackles. However, his pass-blocking grade of 66.3, putting him 39th in that metric.
According to NFL’s NextGen Stats, Campbell took 47 pass snaps against the Steelers in Week 3 and allowed seven pressures but with zero sacks. It hasn’t been perfect, but Campbell has done an admirable job on a revamping unit.
9. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
Judkins was a second-round pick out of Ohio State, but his career got off to an ugly start with a July arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence. While investigators looked into the allegations, Judkins missed the season-opener against the Bengals before law enforcement decided not to press charges.
In the two games since, Judkins has looked like a worthy heir apparent to Nick Chubb, who left in free agency for the Texans. The former Buckeyes star has rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 5.5 yards per carry, including a 94-yard effort in Sunday’s 13–10 win over the Packers.
With the Browns also drafting Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson, it was anticipated he would split time with Judkins and veteran Jerome Ford. However, Judkins got all but one carry in Week 3, and got 10 carries in Week 2 compared to six for Ford and four for Sampson.
10. Tate Ratledge, G, Lions
Many thought Detroit would have some early-season issues after changing out offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for John Morton, while also having new starters at both guards and the center position, including a second-round rookie in Ratledge.
Instead, after an ugly Week 1 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field, the Lions have become the powerhouse we’ve seen in recent seasons. Across the past two weeks, Detroit has registered 90 points in wins over the Bears and Ravens, while racking up 177 and 224 rushing yards, respectively, in those victories.
In the passing game, Jared Goff has also been kept clean in those two victories, with Ratledge and his mates refusing to give up a single sack.