NFL Rookie Rankings: There’s a New No. 1 After Jayden Daniels Falls from Top Spot
The NFL doesn’t have a rookie crop loaded with Pro Bowlers and All-Pros as it did a year ago with Bijan Robinson, Puka Nacua and others.
Instead, it’s a good group with emerging talent, a few of whom could play a huge role come the postseason.
This week, there’s a focus on three new players who cracked our top 10, including a quarterback coming of age in Denver, a running back tearing up the competition in Tampa Bay and a pass rusher causing problems in Los Angeles. There’s also been a change at the top of the rankings following Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders hitting a rough patch.
But let’s start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose backfield has gotten an injection of both talent and youth.
10. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Previous rank: Not ranked
Irving wasn’t a household name coming out of the draft, but perhaps his stature will soon change nationally. The Buccaneers have made him their lead back and the fourth-round pick from Oregon has responded, leading all rookie backs with 579 yards on 5.4 yards per carry. He’s also proven to be a nice weapon out of the backfield, with 32 catches on 34 targets for 252 yards.
9. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Previous rank: 9
McConkey was seen by many as a first-round talent. The Chargers nabbed him by trading up early in the second, and they haven’t regretted it. On a team without longtime stalwarts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, McConkey has taken over as quarterback Justin Herbert’s top target. Through 11 games, McConkey has 49 catches for 698 yards, both team highs. If Los Angeles makes noise in the playoffs, McConkey will be a big reason why.
8. Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, Edge, Los Angeles Rams
Previous rank: Not ranked and No. 5
It’s impossible to separate the two. Fiske and Verse played together at Florida State and as rookies with the Rams, have shown why they’re future stars. Fiske already has six sacks and eight tackles for loss, while Verse has posted 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits. With these two coming off the edge, along with Kobie Turner and Byron Young inside, Los Angeles has the best youthful front in the NFL.
7. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals
Previous rank: 6
The Cardinals are surprising with their serious push to win the NFC West, and Harrison has been an integral part of that surge. The No. 3 pick came into the league with high expectations and has lived up to them with 36 receptions, 546 yards and six touchdowns. Harrison is also helped out by tight end Trey McBride, receiver Michael Wilson and running back James Conner, who each take attention away from him on a down-to-down basis.
6. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears
Previous rank: 7
Williams has been inconsistent this season, but his highs are spectacular. Against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, we saw the best of Williams with an absurd 30-yard throw down the sideline to running back D’Andre Swift as part of a 340-yard, two-touchdown effort. For the year, Williams has thrown for 2,356 yards and 11 touchdowns against five interceptions. Not great, but he’s getting there.
5. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
Previous rank: Not ranked
Nix deserves a ton of credit. Yes, he started 61 games in college. Yes, he’s 24 years old. But Nix also came into a situation with no real talent around him save for receiver Courtland Sutton and has thrived under the tutelage of coach Sean Payton. Over his past eight games, Nix has thrown 15 touchdowns against two interceptions while only failing to throw for 200 yards once. In those games, the Broncos are 5–3, helping their playoff push.
4. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Previous rank: 4
Thomas is the future in Jacksonville, catching passes from Trevor Lawrence for the next decade. The LSU product has been phenomenal despite his efforts going toward a spiraling disaster. Thomas has 42 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns, and might wind up being the best Jaguars receiver since the days of Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell.
3. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
Previous rank: 1
Daniels drops from the top spot, but he’s still in strong contention for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Washington has dropped three straight, including a perplexing home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But on the season, Daniels has amassed 3,169 total yards with 17 touchdowns, powering the Commanders into a playoff spot. With the Tennessee Titans up next, Daniels has to get Washington back on schedule.
2. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Previous rank: 3
Very little has gone right for the Raiders this season, but Bowers is an exception. The first-round pick from Notre Dame ranks ninth among all players with 744 yards while being the leader among all rookies and all tight ends. Bowers is also doing this despite Las Vegas playing Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder at quarterback.
1. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
Previous rank: 2
Nabers is the second LSU receiver on the list, and he tops the chart. Another great rookie on a rancid team, the former SEC standout has 67 receptions for 671 yards and three touchdowns despite missing two games due to a concussion. Nabers is the foundational piece New York will build around heading into a pivotal offseason.