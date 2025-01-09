NFL Shares Plan for Rams-Vikings If Playoff Game Can't Be Played in Los Angeles
As wildfires continue to rage in Southern California, the NFL has a contingency plan for Monday night's wild-card round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The game is currently scheduled to be played in Los Angeles. However, if the wildfires continue and cause continued safety issues in the area, it will be moved to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.
"The NFL's priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community," the NFL's statement began. "...We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary."
The Rams and Vikings would certainly not be the first sporting event to be moved due to the wildfires. However, until there is news to the contrary, the Vikings and Rams are set to play at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.