NFL Suspends Steelers CB Cameron Sutton After Domestic Battery Arrest
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2024 season after violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the suspension came after an investigation into a domestic battery incident in March.
On March 7, 2024 an arrest warrant was issued for the 29-year-old cornerback following a domestic violence incident. He faced a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony. Sutton failed to turn himself in after two weeks, which led the Detroit Lions to cut him on March 21. He eventually turned himself in on March 31, and was charged with misdemeanor battery and entered a pretrial diversion program on April 8.
The Steelers signed Sutton to a one-year deal on June 5, with the corner returning to the organization that selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Sutton played 84 games for Pittsburgh from 2017 through the 2022 campaign, starting 39 games, including 16 games in 2021 and 15 in 2022. The 2022 season was arguably his best, as Pro Football Focus handed him a grade of 71.6. He cashed in on a new deal with the Lions. He signed a three-year, $33 million deal in March of 2023 and started all 17 games for Detroit during the 2023 season.
Sutton will be not be eligible to play until October 29, after the Steelers' Week 8 game against the New York Giants.