Full Sunday Night Football Schedule for the 2024 NFL Season
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
Waiting all day for Sunday night. NFL fans feel goosebumps go down their arms when they hear those words sung by Carrie Underwood, as the sound of that tune—the Sunday Night Football on NBC theme song— means yet another primetime football matchup is mere moments away from kicking off.
Sunday Night Football is the cherry on top of a loaded NFL Sundae (pardon the terrible pun), and it certainly has been delightful in recent years, with some truly exciting matchups and thrilling finishes. As usual, all Sunday night games are televised nationally on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.
Here's a look at the full 2024 Sunday Night Football schedule, including the opening game of the season on Thursday night, which is an NBC broadcast. This article does not include the Sunday Night Football broadcast on Thanksgiving night, which can be found here.
Sunday Night Football Schedule 2024
Below is a complete layout of the 2024 SNF schedule. As a reminder, all games kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. For the first time in nearly 30 years, NBC will host two days of Week 16 games on Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22. The league has yet to determine scheduling times for Week 18.
Week
Matchup
Date
Week 1 (Thu)
Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs
September 5
Week 1 (Sun)
Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions
September 8
Week 2
Chicago Bears @ Houston Texans
September 15
Week 3
Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons
September 22
Week 4
Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens
September 29
Week 5
Dallas Cowboys @ Pittsburgh Steelers
October 6
Week 6
Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Giants
October 13
Week 7
New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers
October 20
Week 8
Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers
October 27
Week 9
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles
November 3
Week 10
Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans
November 10
Week 11
Indianapolis Colts @ New York Jets
November 17
Week 12
Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams
November 24
Week 13
San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills
December 1
Week 14
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs
December 8
Week 15
Green Bay Packers @ Seattle Seahawks
December 15
Week 16 (Sat)
Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs
December 21
Week 16 (Sun)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys
December 22
Week 17
Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns
December 29
Here is a more in-depth, game-by-game breakdown of the Sunday Night Football schedule for 2024.
Week 1
Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
When: Thursday, September 5, 8:20 p.m. ET
The 2024 NFL season kicks off with a bang, featuring a rematch of the 2023 AFC championship game between the Ravens and Chiefs. KC won 17-10 en route to their second straight Super Bowl title. The 2024 installment of this AFC rivalry could have seeding implications down the road.
Week 1
Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Mi.
When: Sunday, September 8, 8:20 p.m. ET
The first official Sunday Night Football broadcast of the season features a rematch of the 2023 NFC wild-card round, where Detroit won its first playoff game since 1992 over Matthew Stafford and the Rams. This will be Stafford's second game back at Ford Field since he was traded from Detroit to Los Angeles in January of 2021.
Week 2
Chicago Bears @ Houston Texans
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Tx.
When: Sunday, September 15, 8:20 p.m. ET
The nation gets its first look at Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, as he leads the Bears into Houston against 2023 No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud. This figures to be a good litmus test for Chicago's new-look offense against a talented, young Texans defense.
Week 3
Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
When: Sunday, September 22, 8:20 p.m. ET
The second of four Sunday Night Football games for the Chiefs, who travel to a tough road environment to take on a Falcons team boasting a new head coach in Raheem Morris and a new quarterback under center in Kirk Cousins in a contest that could be sneakily high-scoring.
Week 4
Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.
When: Sunday, September 29, 8:20 p.m. ET
A battle of two AFC powerhouses is on tap for Week 4, as three-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen takes on two-time MVP winner Lamar Jackson. Only the Chiefs have won more regular season games than the Bills and Ravens over the last five years.
Week 5
Dallas Cowboys @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.
When: Sunday, October 6, 8:20 p.m. ET
A 1970s rivalry renewed, as the Cowboys and Steelers, who have met in the Super Bowl three times—the most of any teams—go head-to-head in Week 5. This is the first time these two teams have met since 2020, when Pittsburgh defeated Dallas 24-19.
Week 6
Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Giants
Where: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, Nj.
When: Sunday, October 13, 8:20 p.m. ET
An interconference matchup featuring two teams on different timelines. The Bengals, led by Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow, have advanced to the AFC title game in two of the last three seasons, while the Giants have earned a top-10 draft pick twice during that same span.
Week 7
New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.
When: Sunday, October 20, 8:20 p.m. ET
One of six primetime games for the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets. Rodgers has faced the Steelers three times in his career, one of which was his lone Super Bowl win back in 2011.
Week 8
Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers
Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Ca.
When: Sunday, October 27, 8:20 p.m. ET
Another old-school NFL rivalry renews in Week 8, only this one, unlike the Cowboys and Steelers, still burns red-hot. San Francisco has won three straight vs. Dallas, including two straight postseason victories in '21 and '22, as well as a Sunday Night Football beatdown last October.
Week 9
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
When: Sunday, November 3, 8:20 p.m. ET
Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia for the second time in two years to take on his former team. The Eagles, who own one of the most talented rosters in the sport, have won four straight games against the Jaguars.
Week 10
Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston Tx.
When: Sunday, November 10, 8:20 p.m. ET
A matchup of two exciting young playoff teams from 2023 led by two former players-turned-coaches in Dan Campbell and DeMeco Ryans is on tap for Week 10. Lions QB Jared Goff and Texans signal-caller C.J. Stroud each quarterbacked top-10 passing offenses in 2023, giving this matchup high-scoring potential.
Week 11
Indianapolis Colts @ New York Jets
Where: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, Nj.
When: Sunday, November 17, 8:20 p.m. ET
Youth vs. Experience. Offense vs, Defense. Colts second-year QB Anthony Richardson and offensive-minded head coach Shane Steichen take on 19-year veteran Aaron Rodgers and defensive expert Robert Saleh in this November tilt.
Week 12
Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Ca.
When: Sunday, November 24, 8:20 p.m. ET
The Eagles, who played in Super Bowl LVII, and the Rams, who won a year prior, figure to be two of the NFC's better teams this season. Philadelphia won last year's meeting 23-14.
Week 13
San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills
Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, Ny.
When: Sunday, December 1, 8:20 p.m. ET
This Week 13 matchup could be a Super Bowl preview, depending on how things shake out for these two contenders. The Bills made the playoffs in five straight seasons, and the 49ers have made a pair of conference championships and Super Bowls in that same span. Both squads ranked inside the top-10 in the league in both points scored and allowed last year.
Week 14
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
When: Sunday, December 8, 8:20 p.m. ET
Since the Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes in '18 and the Chargers drafted Justin Herbert in '21, these matchups have, unsurprisingly, often been high-scoring and, also somewhat unsurprisingly, dominated by the Chiefs, who have won five straight and eight of the last 10. Perhaps new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh can turn things around for L.A.?
Week 15
Green Bay Packers @ Seattle Seahawks
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Wa.
When: Sunday, December 15, 8:20 p.m. ET
A pair of NFC teams who dominated much of the 2010s, the Packers and Seahawks are now seemingly headed in different directions. Seattle, with new head coach Mike Macdonald, is ushering in the post-Pete Carroll era, while Green Bay has found its successor to Aaron Rodgers in Jordan Love. Still, few crowds can affect a game quite like a Seahawks one can, which should make this contest interesting.
Week 16
Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
When: Saturday, December 21, 1:00 p.m. ET
A rematch of a 2020 playoff game between these two teams figures to be interesting. Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL. Second-year pro C.J. Stroud might already be a top-five passer in the league. Get your popcorn ready.
Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Tx.
When: Sunday, December 22, 8:20 p.m. ET
Two playoff teams from 2024 meet in a rematch of a 2023 wild-card round contest—the final game of Tom Brady's NFL career— won by Dallas. The Buccaneers, now quarterbacked Baker Mayfield, will be looking for revenge at Jerry World.
Week 17
Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns
Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Oh.
When: Sunday, December 29, 8:20 p.m. ET
The Dolphins, the NFL's No. 1 offense (401.3 yards per game) from 2023, take on the Browns, the league's No. 1 defense (270.2 YPG) from this past season. Offensive-minded Mike McDaniel against defensive-minded Jim Schwartz figures to be a fun coaching chess match.