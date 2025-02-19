NFL Teams Informed They’ll Be Seeing a Big Boost in Salary Cap Ahead of 2025 Season
NFL teams will have a lot more money to spend during the 2025 season.
On Wednesday, the league informed its teams that the salary cap for the 2025 campaign would be between $277.5 million to $281.5 million. That's a huge jump from $255.4 million last season. The cap will have jumped by more than $53 million in just two seasons.
The league explained why the number has not yet been finalized in a memo.
Last year, teams were budgeting for the salary cap to be in the $265 to $275 million range for 2025, so this will provide a much bigger boost than expected.
That will be welcome news to teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills who were all projected to be right up against the cap and have key players to re-sign.
Free agency begins in less than a month, and it could be wild now that teams will have so much more money to play with.