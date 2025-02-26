SI

Two NFL Teams Have Shown ‘Significant Interest’ in Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford's time with the Rams could be nearing an end.
Matthew Stafford's time with the Rams could be nearing an end.
Matthew Stafford's time with the Los Angeles Rams could be nearing an end, as the franchise recently gave the veteran QB permission to talk to other teams about his value. Stafford is still under contract for the next two years with the Rams but they could both decide to go their separate ways if another franchise decides they want to make a push for the Super Bowl-winning QB.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, two teams have shown "significant interest" in Stafford, who turned 37 earlier this month—the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants.

The Giants, who are in desperate need of a QB after giving up on Daniel Jones last season, own the No. 3 pick in the draft and could end up taking one of the top QBs if they were still available.

Pete Carroll and the new-look Raiders, meanwhile, have the No. 6 pick in the draft and you'd have to think the veteran coach would love to give the keys to his offense to a veteran QB who still has some gas left in the tank.

Stafford could still remain with the Rams next season, but it seems like things are starting to move quickly in a different direction.

