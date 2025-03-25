Several NFL Teams Are The Latest to Poke Fun at Ashton Hall's Viral Daily Routine
Unless you live under a rock, or simply aren't chronically online, you've likely seen the internet's latest trend: poking fun at influencer Ashton Hall's daily routine.
The video that started it all, which was reposted by the X account "Tips For Men - Fashion | Essentials | Luxury" on Thursday, shows Hall partaking in some interesting tactics throughout his morning—including waking up at 3:52 a.m., dunking his face in ice water an absurd amount of times, and wiping his face with a banana peel.
Here's a look:
With over 700 million views and counting, the 1:30 clip has taken the internet by storm, inspiring countless spoofs and turning into a viral sensation over the weekend—ultimately leading 13 of the NFL's 32 teams to join in on Monday.
Here are their cracks at the joke:
At this rate, we're going to get the 10,000 Hall is looking for.