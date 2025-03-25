SI

Several NFL Teams Are The Latest to Poke Fun at Ashton Hall's Viral Daily Routine

We gotta go ahead and get at least 10,000.

Mike Kadlick

Ashton Hall's daily routine has gone viral.
Unless you live under a rock, or simply aren't chronically online, you've likely seen the internet's latest trend: poking fun at influencer Ashton Hall's daily routine.

The video that started it all, which was reposted by the X account "Tips For Men - Fashion | Essentials | Luxury" on Thursday, shows Hall partaking in some interesting tactics throughout his morning—including waking up at 3:52 a.m., dunking his face in ice water an absurd amount of times, and wiping his face with a banana peel.

Here's a look:

With over 700 million views and counting, the 1:30 clip has taken the internet by storm, inspiring countless spoofs and turning into a viral sensation over the weekend—ultimately leading 13 of the NFL's 32 teams to join in on Monday.

Here are their cracks at the joke:

At this rate, we're going to get the 10,000 Hall is looking for.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

