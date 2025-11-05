NFL TV Coverage Map Week 10: Full Breakdown of CBS, Fox Broadcasts
Week 10 of the NFL season will take place this weekend after an electric NFL trade deadline.
Sauce Gardner will be making his Colts debut after he was acquired for the price of two first-rounders but, in a fun quirk, will be doing so in his second game overseas on this year; Indianapolis is playing the Falcons in Germany on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Jets will take the field without either player on the roster for the first time in many years as their attention turns fully towards a brighter future built through draft picks. The Seahawks will enjoy the talents of Rashid Shaheed this Sunday after getting him from the Saints on Tuesday. The Jaguars will be incorporating a potential new favorite Trevor Lawrence target in Jakobi Meyers. The Eagles got the top pass rusher on the trade market in Jaelan Phillips and need him to start producing immediately given the team’s struggles to rush the quarterback from the edge this year.
How all these trade deadline acquisitions perform in their new uniforms will go a long way towards shaping the NFL playoff picture. It should be fun to watch. In anticipation of watching it all unfold, let’s take a look at the Week 10 coverage map for the Fox and CBS broadcasts on Sunday.
What is an NFL coverage map?
Coverage maps show exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week, every non-primetime game (in other words, the games that aren't played on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, or Monday Night Football) is broadcast on either CBS or Fox at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. This means fans everywhere will have at least two games shown on their screens every Sunday afternoon during the season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Cincinnati Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Maps are all courtesy of 506sports.
NFL coverage map Week 10
CBS single game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the key.
CBS coverage map key
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Patriots @ Buccaneers
Jim Nantz
Tony Romo
Blue
Jaguars @ Texans
Ian Eagle
J.J. Watt
Yellow
Bills @ Dolphins
Andrew Catalon
Charles Davis, Jason McCourty
Orange
Browns @ Jets
Spero Dedes
Adam Archuleta
Green
Cardinals @ Seahawks (LATE)
Kevin Harlan
Trent Green
Fox early game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
Fox early game coverage map key
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Giants @ Bears
Joe Davis
Greg Olsen
Blue
Ravens @ Vikings
Kevin Kugler
Daryl Johnston
Green
Saints @ Panthers
Chris Myers
Mark Schlereth
Fox late game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Fox late game coverage map key
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Rams @ 49ers
Kevin Burkhardt
Tom Brady
Blue
Lions @ Commanders
Kenny Albert
Jonathan Vilma
Key NFL matchups in Week 10
The game with the most significant implications this week will be the Rams-Niners clash. The two teams always play hard in their divisional matchups and the score is almost always close, so it should be a fun viewing experience. Beyond that L.A. and San Francisco are separated by a half game in the NFC West standings, with the Rams at 6-2 and the 49ers at 6-3. The Niners won their first clash of the year back in October so the Rams will be fighting hard to win in order to tie up the season series and ensure San Francisco doesn’t hold a tiebreaker come playoff time. Beyond that both sides are trying to keep pace with the 6-2 Seahawks, currently sitting atop the division. The implications of this one will be felt far down the line.
The Ravens-Vikings contest also figures to be important. While inter-conference matchups don’t carry the same playoff ramifications as in-conference or in-division games Baltimore needs every win it can find to stay alive in the postseason race. Minnesota is coming off a huge win over the Lions and J.J. McCarthy looked pretty good in his first game back from injury. How he shapes up against the Ravens will be telling for the Vikings’ contention hopes, and if they can beat the Ravens then Lamar Jackson’s squad will have that much more difficult a path to the playoffs.
On a simple entertainment scale the Patriots-Buccaneers game is very appetizing. New England is suddenly fun to watch after several years of disturbingly ugly football. Baker Mayfield has been must-see TV since the 2025 season kicked off and should be throwing to healthier receivers coming out of Tampa Bay’s bye. It figures to be a fun game between two playoff-bound teams.
Enjoy the games!