NFL TV Coverage Map Week 16: Full Breakdown of CBS, FOX Broadcasts
There's only three weeks left of the NFL regular season before the playoffs begin. This means Week 16's matchup slate will hold some heavy playoff implications for various teams.
Four AFC teams have already clinched a playoff spot, and the remaining three spots could be filled this weekend depending on various scenarios. The teams looking to get those spots include the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Three NFC teams have clinched, while the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders could potentially fill two more spots this weekend.
The schedule in Week 16 will look a bit different as there will be two Saturday games showcased in between the Thursday night game and regular Sunday matchups. The Houston Texans will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the early slot on Saturday, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers playing against AFC North rival Ravens.
Here are the games to look forward to in Week 16.
What is the NFL Week 16 coverage map?
The NFL coverage map comes out each week in the regular season to inform fans on what games will be shown in their parts of the country.
Each week, every non-primetime game (games on Thursday, Sunday night, Monday, and taking place overseas) is broadcast on either CBS or FOX at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. Therefore, two games will be broadcast on all televisions every Sunday afternoon during football season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Cincinnati Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
That's where the coverage map comes in handy. Photos are all courtesy of 506sports.
CBS Early Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
CBS Late
Three games will be showcased in the CBS late window: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills (the majority of the country will get this game), San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders.
FOX Single Game
FOX only carries one game this week with Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt getting the day off because they will call the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Saturday for FOX. Four of the five FOX games will kick off at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks game kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET.
National Games Week 16
Because of Saturday's additional slate of games, there will be a total of five primetime NFL games in Week 16. Here's a list of them, and how to watch them.
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET: Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (Amazon Prime)
Saturday, 1 p.m. ET: Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens (FOX)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys (NBC)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET: New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers (ABC, ESPN)