NFL TV Coverage Map Week 17: Full Breakdown of CBS, FOX Broadcasts
The NFL season is nearly over, as hard as that is to believe. Christmas week will bring the pentultimate slate of games for fans all over the country. However, many of those games will not happen on Sunday.
For the final full week of 2024, the NFL scheduled two games on Christmas itself and three games on the Saturday after Christmas to go along with the normal primetime games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. Which adds up to half the league playing on a day that isn't Sunday. A bummer for the RedZone fans out there (who are used to disappointment recently) but good for those who like their sports playing as often as possible.
Regardless of where you fall on that spectrum there will still be plenty of entertainment on Sunday. Here's what the coverage map looks like for Week 17.
What is the NFL Week 17 coverage map?
The NFL coverage map comes out each week in the regular season to inform fans on what games will be shown in their parts of the country.
Each week, every non-primetime game (games on Thursday, Sunday night, Monday, and taking place overseas) is broadcast on either CBS or FOX at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. Therefore, two games will be broadcast on all televisions every Sunday afternoon during football season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Cincinnati Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
That's where the coverage map comes in handy. Photos are all courtesy of 506sports.
FOX Early Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
FOX Late Window
Only one game will be shown in the late FOX window on Sunday: the Green Bay Packers vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The game will be broadcast nationally.
CBS Single Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the map.
NFL Christmas Schedule
As noted above, there will be multiple NFL games played on Christmas Day. Both games are exclusive to be broadcast on Netflix.
GAME
TIME
Kansas City Chiefs @ Pittsburgh Steelers
1 p.m. ET
Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans
4:30 p.m. ET
NFL Saturday Schedule
As also noted above, the Saturday after Christmas is filled with three NFL games. All three contests will be broadcast exclusively on NFL Network.
GAME
TIME
Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots
1 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos @ Cincinnati Bengals
4:30 p.m. ET
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams
8:10 p.m. ET