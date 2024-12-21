Scott Hanson Apologizes to Fans for Breaking Commercial-Free Promise on 'NFL RedZone'
NFL fans were (rightfully) up in arms last weekend after NFL RedZone broke its commercial-free promise.
Host Scott Hanson opens every Sunday's show with his signature, "seven hours of commercial-free football starts: NOW," moniker. But that wasn't true in Week 15, as the program took it upon themselves to split-screen a Verizon advertisement in the 1 o'clock window.
Hanson has since issued an apology—not for the broadcast actually showing a commercial, but rather for saying they wouldn't.
"Hey everyone," Hanson began in a video posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday night. "As we kick off a great football weekend, I just wanted to take a quick second and apologize for using the 'commercial-free' catchphrase at the top of last week's show. I was conflicted about it beforehand, I had a tough decision to make, and I made the wrong decision. And I'm sorry."
"I try to be the best host I can possibly be," he continued. "What we have shared together, and what we have seen and experienced together for 16 seasons on NFL RedZone is unlike anything else. I love it. I hope to do it for 16 more years. But being a good host means being accurate, being truthful, and having integrity. And so, I hope you consider accepting this apology."
Sportico.com has since confirmed through NFL Media that Sunday's split-screen commercial wasn't a gaffe, and that RedZone was—in fact—testing playing ads during the program.
The good news? It won't happen again for the rest of the 2024 season. The bad news? It might become a regular part of the broadcast next year.
Here's to hoping Hanson goes back to his "commercial-free" phrase this Sunday.