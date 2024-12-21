SI

Scott Hanson Apologizes to Fans for Breaking Commercial-Free Promise on 'NFL RedZone'

Fans weren't happy to see an ad on their screen last Sunday.

Hanson has hosted 'NFL RedZone' since 2009.
Hanson has hosted 'NFL RedZone' since 2009. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL fans were (rightfully) up in arms last weekend after NFL RedZone broke its commercial-free promise.

Host Scott Hanson opens every Sunday's show with his signature, "seven hours of commercial-free football starts: NOW," moniker. But that wasn't true in Week 15, as the program took it upon themselves to split-screen a Verizon advertisement in the 1 o'clock window.

Hanson has since issued an apology—not for the broadcast actually showing a commercial, but rather for saying they wouldn't.

"Hey everyone," Hanson began in a video posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday night. "As we kick off a great football weekend, I just wanted to take a quick second and apologize for using the 'commercial-free' catchphrase at the top of last week's show. I was conflicted about it beforehand, I had a tough decision to make, and I made the wrong decision. And I'm sorry."

"I try to be the best host I can possibly be," he continued. "What we have shared together, and what we have seen and experienced together for 16 seasons on NFL RedZone is unlike anything else. I love it. I hope to do it for 16 more years. But being a good host means being accurate, being truthful, and having integrity. And so, I hope you consider accepting this apology."

Sportico.com has since confirmed through NFL Media that Sunday's split-screen commercial wasn't a gaffe, and that RedZone was—in fact—testing playing ads during the program.

The good news? It won't happen again for the rest of the 2024 season. The bad news? It might become a regular part of the broadcast next year.

Here's to hoping Hanson goes back to his "commercial-free" phrase this Sunday.

