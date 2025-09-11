NFL's Viewership Numbers Skyrocketed in Historic Week 1

🚨2025 NFL Week 1 Viewership🚨



🏈22.3 million avg. viewers per game -- most-watched Week 1 on record, up +5% vs. 2024 & up +19% vs. 2023



🏈3rd straight Week 1 to have 4 games deliver over 20 million viewers



🏈Top 5 Games of Kickoff Weekend pic.twitter.com/ZoLs7KW9KO