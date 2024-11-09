NFL Week 10 Watchability Index: Top 10 Games to Watch
One game down, 14 remaining in Week 10.
This weekend, there are a host of meaningful battles, including the Washington Commanders hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos squaring off on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and the New York Jets trying to take another step forward against the Arizona Cardinals in the desert.
But there are also some games no one is talking about that could produce some high drama, perhaps highlighted by the Buffalo Bills visiting the Joe Flacco-led Indianapolis Colts.
But we start our index in Jacksonville, where the Minnesota Vikings look to further their playoff hopes.
10. Minnesota Vikings (6–2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2–7)
Watchability score: 0.9
With Trevor Lawrence likely sidelined due to a bum shoulder, it appears Mac Jones will get the start against a Brian Flores defense. That should be entertainment enough as the Jaguars continue their trek toward oblivion.
9. Atlanta Falcons (6–3) at New Orleans Saints (2–7)
Watchability score: 1.1
The Saints are terrible and traded away Marshon Lattimore at the deadline. That said, this is one of the league’s best rivalries and the first iteration in Week 4 came down to the final seconds. Expect this to be a battle, even if the records say it’ll be a blowout.
8. Philadelphia Eagles (6–2) at Dallas Cowboys (3–5)
Watchability score: 1.2
If Dak Prescott was set to play, this game would have been high on the list. Instead, it’s Cooper Rush trying to save the Cowboys. Philadelphia has shown the ability to win or lose any game it plays based on incredible talent shackled to bad coaching. It’ll be interesting to see which side plays out for the Eagles on Sunday.
7. New York Jets (3–6) at Arizona Cardinals (5–4)
Watchability score: 2.3
The Jets saved their season last Thursday night with a win, but now go across the country to take on the surging Cardinals, who have won three straight. For Arizona, this is an opportunity to keep its NFC West lead safe, while New York is desperately trying to climb back into the AFC playoff picture.
6. Miami Dolphins (2–6) at Los Angeles Rams (4–4)
Watchability score: 3.4
The Dolphins appear cooked. Then again, so did the Rams three weeks ago. Things can change quickly in the NFL, but another Miami loss might seal its fate. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is suddenly in the fight for a playoff berth and looking dangerous with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp both healthy.
5. San Francisco 49ers (4–4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4–5)
Watchability score: 4.8
The Buccaneers have lost three straight and now come home on a short week to play the 49ers, who should be getting Christian McCaffrey into the lineup for the first time this season. San Francisco is also coming off its bye week and sits a half-game out of first place in the NFC West.
4. Denver Broncos (5–4) at Kansas City Chiefs (8–0)
Watchability score: 5.2
The Chiefs are trying to remain the NFL’s lone unbeaten team, while the Broncos look to erase the memory of a 41–10 drubbing at the hands of Baltimore last week. For Denver, this is a litmus test. For Kansas City, it’s a trap game before it prepares for Buffalo next weekend.
3. Buffalo Bills (7–2) at Indianapolis Colts (4–5)
Watchability score: 5.9
The Bills are riding a four-game winning streak into Indianapolis, where the desperate Colts await. Buffalo is going to win the AFC East, so now it’s a question of whether the Bills can chase down the Chiefs for the conference’s top seed. As for the Colts, they’re trying to carve out a wild-card berth.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (6–2) at Washington Commanders (7–2)
Watchability score: 7.7
Of all the non-prime–time games in Week 10, this is the best. Washington is rolling behind rookie phenom Jayden Daniels, while Pittsburgh is surging, coming off its bye week and just added both Mike Williams and Preston Smith at the trade deadline. With each trying to protect first place in their respective divisions, this has the potential for a classic.
1. Detroit Lions (7–1) at Houston Texans (6–3)
Watchability score: 8.8
The Lions look like, at minimum, the NFC’s best team. Meanwhile, the Texans are loaded with talent but have struggled to protect C.J. Stroud. Houston has to deal with Detroit’s ferocious blitzes, and then hope to contain the duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs out of the backfield. Tall order.