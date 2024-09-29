SI

NFL Week 4 Recap: Who’s Up, Who’s Down, What’s Next for Every Team

Five teams are trying to stay unbeaten, including the surprising Vikings, Steelers and Seahawks. 

Matt Verderame

The Vikings lead the Packers 21-0 on a pair of touchdowns by Jordan Addison and another by Josh Oliver.
The Vikings lead the Packers 21-0 on a pair of touchdowns by Jordan Addison and another by Josh Oliver. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

We’re beginning to get into the main course of the NFL season.

Of all the weeks to this point, the Week 4 Sunday slate is the best we’ve seen. 

In the early window, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals are desperate. They take on the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers, respectively. Another loss, and it’s over from a historical perspective for both teams. 

Only one team, the 1992 San Diego Chargers, have ever lost their first four games and made the playoffs. 

Additionally, the early tilts see the Green Bay Packers trying to take down the Minnesota Vikings with Jordan Love making his return from a knee injury. 

In the late window, the AFC West lead is on the line with the injury riddled Los Angeles Chargers hosting the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Then, on Sunday night, it’s the unbeaten Buffalo Bills visiting the Baltimore Ravens. 

Let’s get to business. 

THURSDAY

Cowboys 20, Giants 15

My take: Dallas (2–2) won the game but lost plenty in the process. The Cowboys are now going to be without star defenders Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, as both left with lower-body injuries. That said, Dallas evened its record with a road divisional win over New York (1–3), which couldn’t find the end zone. While the Giants have been much more competitive over the past three weeks, they’re still one of the more limited offenses in football, and now star rookie receiver Malik Nabers is dealing with a concussion. 

Stock up: The Dallas run defense. After being torched for 274 rushing yards by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, the Cowboys rose up and stuffed the Giants time and again. New York finished with 26 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Stock down: Ezekiel Elliott was ballyhooed in some corners as a meaningful addition. He’s been anything but. Through four weeks, he has 24 carries for 81 yards. Dallas certainly didn’t expect a 1,000-yard season, but Elliott has given the Cowboys virtually nothing.

Published |Modified
Matt Verderame
MATT VERDERAME

Matt Verderame is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated covering the NFL. Before joining SI in March 2023, he wrote for wrote for FanSided and Awful Announcing. He hosts The Matt Verderame Show on Patreon and is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association. A proud father of two girls and lover of all Italian food, Verderame is an eternal defender of Rudy, the greatest football movie of all time.

Home/NFL