NFL Week 4 Recap: Who’s Up, Who’s Down, What’s Next for Every Team
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
We’re beginning to get into the main course of the NFL season.
Of all the weeks to this point, the Week 4 Sunday slate is the best we’ve seen.
In the early window, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals are desperate. They take on the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers, respectively. Another loss, and it’s over from a historical perspective for both teams.
Only one team, the 1992 San Diego Chargers, have ever lost their first four games and made the playoffs.
Additionally, the early tilts see the Green Bay Packers trying to take down the Minnesota Vikings with Jordan Love making his return from a knee injury.
In the late window, the AFC West lead is on the line with the injury riddled Los Angeles Chargers hosting the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.
Then, on Sunday night, it’s the unbeaten Buffalo Bills visiting the Baltimore Ravens.
Let’s get to business.
THURSDAY
Cowboys 20, Giants 15
My take: Dallas (2–2) won the game but lost plenty in the process. The Cowboys are now going to be without star defenders Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, as both left with lower-body injuries. That said, Dallas evened its record with a road divisional win over New York (1–3), which couldn’t find the end zone. While the Giants have been much more competitive over the past three weeks, they’re still one of the more limited offenses in football, and now star rookie receiver Malik Nabers is dealing with a concussion.
Stock up: The Dallas run defense. After being torched for 274 rushing yards by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, the Cowboys rose up and stuffed the Giants time and again. New York finished with 26 yards rushing on 24 carries.
Stock down: Ezekiel Elliott was ballyhooed in some corners as a meaningful addition. He’s been anything but. Through four weeks, he has 24 carries for 81 yards. Dallas certainly didn’t expect a 1,000-yard season, but Elliott has given the Cowboys virtually nothing.