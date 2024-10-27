NFL Week 8 Recap: Who’s Up, Who’s Down, What’s Next for Every Team
On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns pulled off the biggest upset of the season, hanging on in the closing seconds to beat the Baltimore Ravens at home behind Jameis Winston.
At Paycor Stadium, the Philadelphia Eagles (5–2) hung 34 points on the Cincinnati Bengals (3–5), including 24 in the second half to secure a key victory, staying close to the Washington Commanders in the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Bengals continued to sink in the AFC playoff picture, with a must-win looming against the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.
Then there’s the Detroit Lions (6–1), who buried the Tennessee Titans (1–6) under an avalanche of points. Detroit scored 52 points before throttling back in the fourth quarter, helping to gain a game on the Minnesota Vikings (5–2), who lost on Thursday night to the Los Angeles Rams (3–4).
In the late window, the Kansas City Chiefs (6–0) are visiting the Raiders, while the Buffalo Bills (5–2) are in the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks (4–3).
On Sunday night, it's the age-old rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys (3–3) and San Francisco 49ers (3–4).
SUNDAY
Browns 29, Ravens 24
My take: Cleveland (2–6) looks reborn with Jameis Winston, who threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns in a shocking upset of Baltimore (5–3). For the Ravens, they’ll leave Lake Erie feeling sick, as Kyle Hamilton dropped an easy interception which would have sealed a victory. Instead, the Browns earned their second win of the year while dropping Baltimore into second place in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stock up: Winston has elevated the Browns by simply being competent. While he was fortunate on the aforementioned dropped interception, he consistently found open receivers and hit open receivers. While Cleveland has plenty to fix, Winston gives it a real shot in most games.
Stock down: Baltimore’s pass defense has been rancid all year, and nothing changed Sunday. The Browns hadn’t scored 20 points this season, and went for 29 points with Winston. It’s the main reason the Ravens lost their second game this season to a bad team.
Up Next: Broncos at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 3; Chargers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 3
Lions 52, Titans 14
My take: Detroit (6–1) continues to look a tier above everyone else in the NFC. The Lions put forth a total effort Sunday, scoring their first 42 points with only 134 total yards of offense at the time, including 28 passing yards. Detroit utilized two interceptions and a 90-yard punt return to take the advantage, while Jahmyr Gibbs also ran for a 70-yard score. Tennessee (1–6) hung tough in the early going but couldn’t keep up with both the defense and offense giving up huge plays. At this juncture, it’s not a question of whether the Titans will draft a quarterback to recharge this franchise. Rather, it’s a question of which quarterback.
Stock up: Despite the loss, Calvin Ridley showed up in a major way. After having just 12 catches through the first six games, Ridley caught 10 passes for 143 yards on 15 targets. With DeAndre Hopkins in Kansas City, Ridley is the only dangerous option in the Titans’ passing game.
Stock down: Detroit’s offensive line needs to step up, especially considering the talent level. Goff was sacked four times, one week after the line allowed four sacks to Minnesota. It might be a blip, but it’s starting to be a trend.
Up Next: Patriots at Titans, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 3; Lions at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 3
Eagles 34, Bengals 17
My take: Philadelphia (5–2) is starting to look like the best version of itself. After starting 2–2, the Eagles have won three straight with Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley forming an explosive quartet. Against Cincinnati (3–5), the duo combined for 530 yards while scoring 24 second-half points. And for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, it’s crisis time. With five losses, they still have the Ravens, Steelers, Chargers and Cowboys in five of their final nine games. It’s not an insurmountable challenge, but it’s getting tougher by the week.
Stock up: Barkley continues to look like the best offseason acquisition of the year. Coming into the week with 658 rushing yards, the former Giants star went over the century mark with 108 yards on 22 carries. Barkley has a real chance to be the Offensive Player of the Year.
Stock down: Cincinnati’s defense is a mess. Against good teams, the Bengals have gotten roasted time and again. After allowing 38 points to the Commanders and 41 to the Ravens, the Eagles cruised to 34 points with relative ease.
Up Next: Jaguars at Eagles, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 3; Raiders at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 3
Packers 30, Jaguars 27
My take: For Green Bay (6–2), it’s an important win to avoid losing ground in the NFC North race, but the groin injury for Jordan Love is concerning. Love has already missed two games this year with a knee injury and then was forced from Sunday’s action after halftime. Still, the Packers handled Jacksonville (2–6), a team that appears to be out of gas for any hope of a postseason run. Trevor Lawrence struggled early and then rolled late, going 21-of-32 for 308 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.
Stock up: Josh Jacobs ran tough throughout the afternoon, gaining 127 yards on 5.1 yards per carry. With Love injured and the Packers trying to survive, Jacobs shouldered the burden, punctuated by two touchdowns, doubling the total he had entering Week 8.
Stock down: Jacksonville’s pass rush was putrid Sunday. The Jaguars recorded only one sack and four hits on the quarterback in defeat. With so much invested in the front, it’s an unacceptable stat line.
Up Next: Lions at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 3; Jaguars at Eagles, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 3
Texans 23, Colts 20
My take: Houston (6–2) all but finished off the AFC South on Sunday with a win and season sweep of Indianapolis (4–4). The Texans out-gained the Colts 373–287 and were never in real danger of losing the game. Houston’s pass defense was the day’s MVP, forcing Anthony Richardson to complete only 10-of-32 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and interception. The Texans also sacked Richardson five times, putting Indianapolis in tough spots drive after drive.
Stock up: Joe Mixon continues to look like his prime form. Mixon ran for 102 yards with a touchdown and caught four passes for 32 yards in the victory. While Houston is rightfully known for its explosive passing attack, Mixon has become a critical component of the offense.
Stock down: Shane Steichen has a tough situation on his hands. The Colts selected Richardson fourth-overall a year ago. He’s been awful. Indianapolis is in the heat of the AFC wild-card race. Steichen has to chose between what he hopes is the future and the present, which is Joe Flacco giving Indianapolis the best chance to win.
Up Next: Colts at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET Nov. 3; Texans at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET Oct. 31
Falcons 31, Buccaneers 26
My take: Atlanta (5–3) suddenly has a commanding lead in the NFC South. After beating Tampa Bay (4–4) in its building, combined with the injuries to Buccaneers receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Falcons are in fine position. Atlanta saw Kirk Cousins bounce back from a three-turnover performance with four touchdown passes, including two to Kyle Pitts, who went for four catches and 91 yards. Conversely, Baker Mayfield started hot and then finished strong with 330 yards and three touchdown passes, but two interceptions helped Atlanta get an important win.
Stock up: It has to be Cousins. The veteran played some of his best ball this year in a key divisional battle. Going forward, Atlanta has four very winnable games with the Cowboys, Saints, Broncos and Chargers on deck.
Stock down: With Godwin and Evans out, the Buccaneers couldn’t get anything going on the perimeter. Rakim Jarrett led all wideouts with 58 yards, not nearly enough against a decent team. Tampa Bay should consider making a move before the Nov. 5 trade deadline with the Chiefs and 49ers up next.
Up Next: Cowboys at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 3; Buccaneers at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET Nov. 4
Cardinals 28, Dolphins 27
My take: Arizona (4–4) has two wins in six days, and suddenly finds itself in the mix for the NFC West. The Cardinals got a massive performance from Kyler Murray, who threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, and Arizona scored 21 second-half points. Arizona also got great performances from Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr., who combined for 15 catches, 235 yards and a touchdown. Miami (2–5) should be encouraged by Tua Tagovailoa’s return in which he threw for 234 yards and a touchdown, but his presence might not be enough to keep the Dolphins in the playoff race.
Stock up: Arizona’s passing attack is one of the scariest in football. Harrison and Michael Wilson are a quality duo on the outside with McBride working the middle. When Murray is in rhythm, the Cardinals can light up the scoreboard with anybody.
Stock down: Miami’s defense has to make a play. The Dolphins permitted 389 yards on 6.3 yards per play, while failing to get any important stops down the stretch. It’s the kind of lackluster effort that sinks seasons.
Up Next: Bears at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 3; Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 3
Patriots 25, Jets 22
My take: It’s all over for New York (2–6). After taking a 22–17 lead with 2:57 remaining against an offensively challenged New England (2–6), the Jets allowed a 70-yard touchdown drive, culminating in a Rhamondre Stevenson one-yard touchdown plunge as 22 seconds showed on the clock. Many in New York will point to Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point and a field goal, helping to keep the game in doubt. As for the Patriots, it’s a day for elation with the only drawback being Drake Maye being forced to leave early with a head injury.
Stock up: Garrett Wilson had a terrific afternoon, posting his third 100-yard game in the past four weeks. While many thought Wilson would take a back seat with Davante Adams in the fold, Wilson has shown he’s still a top option for Aaron Rodgers.
Stock down: It’s not news, but New England’s passing attack is anemic. The Patriots threw for a paltry 136 yards on 5.2 yards per attempt, with both Maye and Jacoby Brissett struggling to get the offense moving.
Up Next: Texans at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET Oct. 31; Patriots at Titans, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 3
THURSDAY
Rams 30, Vikings 20
My take: There has been talk about whether Los Angeles (3–4) would have a fire sale in the coming days, including receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford. But after a second consecutive win to pull within a game of the NFC West lead, that seems increasingly unlikely. As for Minnesota (5–2), the Vikings have lost two straight after the bye but their bigger concern should be left tackle, with Christian Darrisaw now out for the season. While Minnesota is still in terrific position, there’s major pressure to beat the Colts next weekend. Otherwise, the alarm bells start sounding.
Stock up: The Rams should be thrilled about their passing attack finally at full strength. Stafford threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, with Puka Nacua coming back from a knee injury and registering seven catches for 106 yards. When Los Angeles is healthy, it can score with anybody.
Stock down: Brian Flores has to get his unit back on track. Against the Lions, Minnesota allowed Jared Goff to cruise, throwing just three incompletions on 25 attempts. Facing the Rams, Stafford went off. All told, the Vikings have permitted 61 points and 777 yards over this two-game skid.
Up Next: Colts at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET Nov. 3; Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 3